Signal installation on Memorial Highway project planned for Thursday at 40th Avenue SE

BISMARCK, N.D. — Crews are expected to install new traffic signal arms Thursday, June 25, at the Memorial Highway and 40th Avenue Southeast intersection as part of the Memorial Highway reconstruction project in Mandan.

Beginning at 7 a.m., Edling Electric will use a crane to lift and install the traffic signal arms at the intersection. Traffic will remain open, but delays are expected. Flaggers will temporarily stop vehicles while the signal arms are lifted into place and secured.

Work is expected to continue through approximately 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds drivers to plan for extra travel time, reduce speeds and follow directions from flaggers while traveling through the work zone.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website at www.dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.