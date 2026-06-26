Hire Ventures®, Inc. Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Growing Businesses Build Great Teams and Stronger Workplaces

Hire Ventures

Atlanta HR and Recruiting Consulting Firm Marks a Quarter Century

For 25 years, we've worked as a true partner, helping companies navigate tough HR challenges, hire the right people, and build the HR foundation needed to grow.” — Teresa Murphey

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Ventures®, Inc., an Atlanta-based HR and recruiting consulting firm, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. CEO Teresa Murphey founded the company in 2001 with a straightforward idea: growing businesses deserve access to experienced HR and recruiting leadership without the cost of a full-time hire.

In the 25 years since, that model has helped hundreds of organizations across industries, including technology, skilled trades, professional services, nonprofits, and more, hire thousands of employees and build stronger, more intentional HR practices that drive long-term growth.

The milestone comes as Hire Ventures continues to grow alongside the clients it serves. The company recently promoted Kate Arambula to Practice Lead, added two new consultants, and brought on a dedicated relationship manager to strengthen its partner network. Hire Ventures has also added executive coaching and HR mentorship to its service lineup in 2026, expanding the ways it serves leaders, teams, and workplace growth.

Hire Ventures partners with growing businesses across HR and recruiting, from sourcing and vetting candidates to building HR roadmaps, strengthening infrastructure, handling compliance, and managing day-to-day people operations. Consultants embed directly with clients, serving as a trusted extension of the leadership team through every stage of growth. The company has maintained a Net Promoter Score of 100 for multiple years, has received only five-star Google reviews, and has been named the Top HR Consulting Firm in Atlanta by Clutch.

Hire Ventures brings expert-level insight, a steady outside perspective, and hands-on execution to help growing organizations remain compliant, aligned with best practices, and prepared for continued expansion. As a trusted extension of client teams, Hire Ventures helps strengthen culture, streamline operations, and support the full employee lifecycle.

“Great organizations are built by great people and strong workplace practices,” said Murphey. “For 25 years, we’ve worked as a true partner, helping companies navigate tough HR challenges, hire the right people, and build the HR foundation needed to grow. This milestone reflects the trust our clients place in us and the people who have helped build Hire Ventures along the way. We’re just getting started.”

For more information, visit hireventures.com.

About Hire Ventures, Inc.

Hire Ventures® is a woman-owned consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 2001, the company has provided fractional HR and recruiting services to growing businesses, acting as an embedded partner for leadership teams tackling their most complex people challenges, from finding the right talent to building the HR infrastructure that supports real growth. For 25 years, Hire Ventures has been behind some of the most successful growth stories in Atlanta and beyond.

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