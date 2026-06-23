DOLL AMIR ELEY FOUNDING PARTNER GREG DOLL NAMED A “TOP GLOBAL IP LAWYER” BY LAWDRAGON

Gregory Doll

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced today that Founding Partner Gregory Doll has been recognized in the “2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global IP Lawyers” guide.The annual publication recognizes elite legal practitioners who specialize in protecting innovation, defending brand integrity, and navigating complex intellectual property transactions and litigation globally. Honorees are chosen through a combination of editorial research and journalistic peer review.With nearly three decades of experience, Doll safeguards vital corporate assets through extensive work in copyright, trademark, and trade secret protection, shielding clients from critical infringement and intellectual property violations. His diverse IP and litigation practice represents headline makers, professional athletes, technology market leaders, and major global corporations operating in California. In addition, Doll frequently provides litigation counsel to Hollywood studios, talent agencies, and production companies to efficiently resolve highly contentious contract and commission disputes. Because of his deep industry expertise, his commentary is frequently featured across major media platforms covering prominent entertainment legal matters.Doll was recently named to the 2026 Lawdragon “500 Leading Litigators in America” guide and is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.