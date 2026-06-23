Bipartisan Legislation Would Make Michigan’s Tri-Share Child Care Program Permanent, Strengthen Employer-Based Benefit for Working Families

Since 2021, MI Tri-Share has helped Michigan families save more than $14 million in child care costs through employer partnerships and is available to families in all 83 counties

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are advancing legislation to permanently establish the MI Tri-Share Child Care Program in state law, building on a nationally-recognized model that has helped working families save more than $14 million in child care costs while supporting businesses to attract and retain workers.

MI Tri-Share splits the cost of licensed child care equally between participating Michigan employers, their employees, and the state. Administered by the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP), the program supports employer recruitment and retention by reducing child care costs by two-thirds for eligible employees while increasing access to stable, high-quality care for children. Eligible employees include those with a household income between 200% and 400% of the Federal Poverty Level — currently $66,000 to $132,000 for a family of four.

“MI Tri-Share has demonstrated that this employer-led approach is delivering real results for businesses, working families and communities across Michigan,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, director of MiLEAP. “Making this program a permanent part of state law will help ensure more families can access affordable, high-quality child care and stay in the workforce, giving businesses the talent they need to grow and strengthening our state’s economy.”

The Michigan Senate recently approved Senate Bill (SB) 310, while similar proposals — House Bill (HB) 6034, HB 6035, and HB 6043 — have been introduced in the House. Coming from both sides of the aisle, each of these bills would codify MI Tri-Share in state law, create a dedicated Tri-Share Child Care Fund, and support continued growth of the program. The proposals would also support expansion of MI Care-Share, an optional benefit extension that allows participating Tri-Share employers to offer child care benefits to all employees, regardless of income.

“Child care affordability remains one of the biggest barriers facing working families and employers across Michigan, particularly our healthcare workforce.” said Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo. “This shortage makes it harder for nurses and other essential healthcare workers to stay in their professions. MI Tri-Share has proven that when government and employers work together, we can create solutions that help parents stay in the workforce while giving businesses another tool to recruit and retain employees.”

“This program is working,” said Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores. “It helps employers support their workforce, helps parents afford child care, and strengthens Michigan's economy. That's why there's strong support from both Republicans and Democrats for making MI Tri-Share a permanent part of state law.”

Now marking its 5-year anniversary, MI Tri-Share has expanded to serve employers and families in all 83 Michigan counties. Today, 310 employers offer the Tri-Share benefit to more than 1,025 enrolled employees providing support for more than 1,100 children.

The program's success has attracted interest from other states exploring similar approaches and has helped inspire proposed federal legislation that would bring the Tri-Share concept to communities across the country.

“The continued momentum behind MI Tri-Share reflects a growing demand for innovative solutions that support both working families and employers,” said Emily Laidlaw, deputy director at MiLEAP overseeing the Office of Early Education. “Today, the program reaches every county in Michigan and serves as a national model for bringing employers and government together to address child care access and affordability, keeping more parents in the workforce and helping more children benefit from the early learning experiences that support healthy development and lifelong success."

The Senate and House bills have drawn support from business leaders, employers, child care educators and families across Michigan.

"We're encouraged to see bipartisan support for legislation that would codify MI Tri-Share and build on its success,” said Kelli Saunders, vice president of policy and engagement for the Small Business Association of Michigan. “Small businesses are constantly looking for ways to attract and retain talented employees, and Tri-Share has proven to be an effective tool for doing exactly that. We encourage lawmakers to continue working together to get this legislation across the finish line."

"MI Tri-Share has helped us better support our employees by making child care more affordable and accessible,” said Cherie Parks, HR Director at Flint-based Goyette Mechanical. “It’s been a valuable tool for recruitment and retention while helping families in our organization stay stable and successful."

"MI Tri-Share makes high-quality child care more affordable for working families while providing greater stability for child care programs like ours," said Anna Fryer, multi-site supervisor and licensee for Teddy Bear Daycare & Preschool in Traverse City and a participating MI Tri-Share child care employer. "When families can consistently access care, children benefit from strong early learning experiences that support language development, early literacy, and school readiness. Programs like MI Tri-Share are an investment in children, families, and Michigan’s workforce."

“I describe MI Tri-Share as one of the most life-changing benefits a family could have,” said Joseph Roberts, a Kalamazoo parent who participates in MI Tri-Share through his employer, Greenleaf Hospitality Group. “It has taken much of the stress out of paying for child care, allowing us to provide our children with excellent care without the overwhelming financial burden. We’re grateful that our employer and the State of Michigan have partnered to make this benefit possible, and I hope more employers recognize the value it brings to their employees and their families.”

MI Tri-Share is part of Michigan’s broader efforts to strengthen early learning, alongside the Child Care Scholarship program, which recently reached record enrollment and helps low-income families earning up to 200% of the federal poverty level access affordable child care. Through the state’s Every Child Reads initiative and PreK for All, which provides free PreK to every Michigan 4-year-old regardless of family income, Michigan is expanding access to stable, high-quality learning environments that support early literacy development, school readiness, and long-term success.

For more information about the MI Tri-Share and MI Care-Share benefits, including how employers can participate, visit MiLEAP’s Office of Early Education webpage.

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