MARJORIE S. FISHER’S LEGACY LIVES ON THROUGH RETURN OF TOOTH FAIRY VAN FOR LOCAL CHILDREN

Tooth Fairy Van

Mobile Pediatric Dental Care Van Part of $5.5 Million Commitment to Organizations in South Florida and Detroit, Honoring Fisher’s Legacy as Champion of Children

A decade after her passing, her generosity and spirit still guide our family’s philanthropy.” — Julie Fisher Cummings, daughter of Mrs. Fisher

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A beloved mobile health program for local children who lack access to consistent dental care is returning to Palm Beach County thanks to a transformational $500,000 gift from the Marjorie S. Fisher Fund housed at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties The gift will fuel the revival of the Marjorie S. Fisher Tooth Fairy, a van outfitted to deliver oral health education, dental exams, sealants and fluoride varnish to over 40 Title I elementary schools throughout Palm Beach County beginning in the 2026-2027 school year.The Tooth Fairy van originally served local schools more than a decade ago and last operated in 2022. The mobile clinic will relaunch through a collaborative partnership between Clinics Can Help, the Community Foundation, the Florida Department of Health, and the United Way of Palm Beach County.The initiative honors the legacy of philanthropist Marjorie S. Fisher, whose passion for helping children and families continues a decade after her passing in June 2016. That year, the Marjorie S. Fisher Fund was established at the Community Foundation to support charitable initiatives dedicated to children and families.Mrs. Fisher was a prominent Palm Beach philanthropist alongside her late husband, Max M. Fisher, a renowned Detroit industrialist. Together, the couple founded the Detroit-based Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation “This commitment is about honoring my mother’s life by continuing the work she cared about most,” said Julie Fisher Cummings, daughter of Mrs. Fisher and a Community Foundation board member. “A decade after her passing, her generosity and spirit still guide our family’s philanthropy. She believed deeply that every child deserves dignity, opportunity, and access to care, and the return of the Tooth Fairy van reflects that belief in a tangible and meaningful way.”The $500,000 investment is in addition to a broader commitment by the Fisher Foundation in Mrs. Fisher’s memory. The foundation has pledged an additional $5 million over the next five years to organizations serving children and families in South Florida and Detroit, two communities deeply important to Mrs. Fisher and her family.Local organizations receiving support from the Fisher Foundation will include:• The Lord’s Place• Palm Beach County Food Bank• Take Stock in Children• and the Max Fisher and Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach“Our family hopes this inspires others to think about the lasting impact that giving can have across generations, and to show how powerful philanthropy becomes when you have collaborative partners from all sectors of our community,” said Fisher Cummings.The United Way of Palm Beach County secured the vehicle alongside Clinics Can Help, which has equipped the van with dental and medical supplies to ensure it is fully prepared for school visits. The Florida Department of Health will coordinate visits to the elementary schools and oversee care with its team of dentists and hygienists.“Mom was so grateful to the families and children who made the effort and showed the courage to receive the dental care in the van,” said Fisher Cummings. “She would want to be sure to thank them for the gift of trust they make by allowing the dental team and all our partners into their lives.”The Tooth Fairy van is expected to be completed this month and will begin its visits at the start of the school year. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Nov. 12 at a recipient elementary school in West Palm Beach.

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