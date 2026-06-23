Campers Celebrate End of Week One at Two Mississippi Museums with Variety Show

History came alive for area youth participating in the 2026 History Exploration Camp held at the Two Mississippi Museums. Eighteen campers showed off their talents with a variety show on Friday, June 12.

The summer camp transported campers back to the 1960s to explore how Mississippi helped shape the Space Race, music, and major cultural change. Campers enjoyed hands-on activities, stories, and creative projects that brought history to life.

The children entertained with dance numbers, singing, acrobatics, percussion, and even balloon animals.

“Our theme for this camp is '60s, so we started off teaching about (American) Bandstand and Motown,” said camp coordinator, Courtney Derricks. “We introduced the variety show as a lesson. They've been practicing and now are showing some of their talents.”

Derricks added the campers learned about “House Heroes,” such as businesswoman and activist Clarie Collins Harvey, investigative journalist Ida B. Wells, astronaut Fred Haise, U.S. Senator Blanche Kelso Bruce and Sister Thea Bowman, a Catholic nun, teacher and musician who spoke against racism.

“We are hearing a lot from the parents,” Derricks said. “One of my favorite things to hear is when the campers get home, and they're just talking their parent’s ears off about what they've been learning.”

The summer camp continues at Two Mississippi Museums this week through June 18. This camp is offered each year so register early.