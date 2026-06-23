U.S. SBA Offers Disaster Loans for Local Businesses

The Blizzard of 2026 had a big impact on local businesses in #MiddletownRI and the U.S. SBA is stepping in to provide emergency low-interest loans for those effected. Please click here for more information. Town News and Updates Posted on June 23, 2026

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