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U.S. SBA Offers Disaster Loans for Local Businesses

The Blizzard of 2026 had a big impact on local businesses in #MiddletownRI and the U.S. SBA is stepping in to provide emergency low-interest loans for those effected. Please click here for more information.

Town News and Updates Posted on June 23, 2026

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U.S. SBA Offers Disaster Loans for Local Businesses

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