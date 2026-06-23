Manley Highlights Local Fire and EMS Grants to Support Equipment Purchases

JOLIET, Ill. – State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is highlighting a new round of state grants to help fire and EMS departments with small equipment purchases.

“I’m grateful for our dedicated first responders who put their lives on the line to help us each and every day,” Manley said. “It’s critical that they have the tools they need to maximize their capabilities and perform their job safely and effectively. This is helpful funding that will boost resources for local departments and help to make our communities safer.”

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is awarding $6 million across 260 fire departments and EMS providers statewide as part of the 2026 Small Equipment Grant Program. This funding will support the purchase of firefighting and ambulance equipment that otherwise would not have been bought.

Communities represented by Manley that are receiving funds include:

Village of Bolingbrook Fire Department: $12,825

Joliet Fire Department: $26,000

Plainfield Fire Protection District: $23,580

Additional information about the grant and a full listing of awardees can be viewed at https://sfm.illinois.gov/news/release.html?releaseid=32586.

For more information, please contact repmanley@gmail.com.