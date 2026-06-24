Major General (Ret.) Cameron Holt, Former Air Force and Space Force Contracting Chief, Joins Rohirrim’s Advisory Board

Major General (Ret.) Cameron Holt Joins Rohirrim's Advisory Board.

Holt understands firsthand the urgency of delivering capability at speed while navigating the scale and complexity of federal procurement and that experience is exactly what our customers need from us” — Steven Aberle, CEO and Founder, Rohirrim

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rohirrim , a provider of secure, domain-aware generative AI solutions for enterprise and government proposal and acquisition automation, today announced the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Cameron Holt to its Advisory Board. General Holt becomes the third former senior military leader to join Rohirrim’s Advisory Board, further deepening the company’s expertise in defense acquisition, contracting, and national security innovation.Holt served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting for the Department of the Air Force, where he oversaw a global contracting portfolio valued at more than $825 billion and led a workforce of more than 8,000 contracting professionals supporting operational, enterprise, and major weapons systems acquisition worldwide.“Cameron Holt has spent his career solving some of the toughest acquisition and contracting challenges in the federal government,” said Steven Aberle, CEO and Founder of Rohirrim. “He understands firsthand the urgency of delivering capability at speed while navigating the scale and complexity of federal procurement and that experience is exactly what our customers need from us.”Holt’s appointment continues Rohirrim’s expansion across defense and federal acquisition markets. The company’s UnifiedAcquire™ platform recently achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace Holt concluded 32 years of military service, including four years as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting for the Air Force and Space Force, one of the federal government’s largest and most complex contracting operations, spanning operational support, enterprise sourcing, and advanced weapons systems acquisition. He led an extensive strategic shift in contracting called “Mission-Focused Business Leadership”, which slashed unnecessary regulations and procedures, pushed real authorities to the tactical edge and recast the role of Air Force and Space Force contracting professionals from a risk-averse compliance focus to a risk-taking mission focus to accelerate the time to gains in war-fighting capabilities and readiness.Throughout his career, he became widely recognized as a leading voice for acquisition modernization as a means to outpace adversaries’ acquisition systems through procurement and resourcing reform. He advocated for a comprehensive shift to threat-based acquisition across all phases of the acquisition cycle to deliver faster, more agile systems and readiness capable of outpacing threats and rapidly evolving technologies.In addition to his military service, Holt is President and Founder of Holt Consulting Group LLC, where he advises defense and technology organizations on acquisition strategy, innovation, and national security reform. He served as a voting advisor to the Section 809 Panel. He also served on the Board of Directors of the National Contract Management Association and is a current Director on the DC-based Procurement Roundtable. These roles reflect his continued leadership in shaping the future of defense acquisition, requirements development, budgeting, and procurement modernization.About RohirrimRohirrim’s AI-native platform is rewriting the architecture of modern acquisitions across government and enterprise. The Unified Acquisition Platform connects buyer and seller data, capabilities, and requirements, creating a complete procurement ecosystem. UnifiedAcquire empowers organizations to accelerate acquisition at the speed of need, while UnifiedRespond enables enterprises to respond with security, speed, and precision. Learn more at Rohirrim AI.

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