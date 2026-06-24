LumiNicole Returns As Official Beauty Partner For Hyatt Regency New Orleans During Essence Festival Of Culture

LumiNicole Beauty

Exclusive Guest Experiences, Founder Meet & Greet with Jazz Smollett, and VIP Relaxation Lounge Highlight Expanded Partnership

As an AI-powered retail platform, LumiNicole is transforming where and how beauty is discovered by connecting consumers with brands through unforgettable experiences.” — Kendra Bracken-Ferguson & Leslie Roberson, Co-Founders

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LumiNicole, an AI-powered retail platform bringing beauty and wellness products to consumers through automated retail experiences, today announced its return as the Official Beauty Partner of Hyatt Regency New Orleans during Essence Festival weekend.Building on a successful inaugural partnership, LumiNicole returns with an expanded activation designed to elevate the guest experience through curated beauty and wellness discovery, founder engagement, product sampling, and exclusive brand experiences available only to Hyatt Regency New Orleans guests and partners.Founded by beauty industry veterans Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Leslie Roberson , LumiNicole has evolved from a hospitality activation partner into a rapidly growing alternative retail marketplace bringing beauty and wellness brands to hotels, universities, airports, live events, and other high-traffic environments where consumers naturally gather."Returning to Hyatt Regency New Orleans feels incredibly meaningful because it represents the evolution of our company vision," said Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, Co-Founder of LumiNicole. "What started as a hospitality partnership has grown into a larger movement to help founders reach consumers in new and unexpected ways. Today, LumiNicole spans hospitality, higher education, live events, and automated retail, creating new pathways for product discovery beyond traditional retail shelves."This year’s activation is co-produced with The Sayles Group, founded by Sydni Sayles and will feature a curated collection of beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands available throughout Essence Festival weekend, including: Dreaming of Juniper, ShakeLuxe Skincare, LAMIK Beauty, LYS Beauty, The Cut Buddy, FOOTCOVR, Blue Water Girls, FYTT, ALAMEA PALM BEACH, Caire Beauty, Kazmaleje, Vie Beauty, Tea Botanics, Bellibind, Nasa Clip and Rifcare.Founder Meet and Greet: Jazz Smollett, Founder of Dreaming of JuniperA highlight of the weekend will be an exclusive meet-and-greet with producer, author, lifestyle expert, host, and founder of Dreaming of Juniper, Jazz Smollett. Known for her work as Co-Host on CLEO TV's Living By Design and Food Network's Smollett Eats, Smollett will debut her newest product during the activation.Jazz is currently featured in a four-part Test Invest Media mini-series documenting the creation and launch of Dreaming of Juniper. The series gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the entrepreneurial journey of building a lifestyle brand, from concept development and fundraising to product launch and growth.On Friday, July 3rd from 2pm - 5pm, Hyatt Regency New Orleans guests will have the opportunity to meet Smollett in the hotel lobby as she unveils her newest product: a signature Dreaming of Juniper room spray. This will be the first time consumers experience Dreaming of Juniper's debut room spray before it is available for retail purchase.Celebrating New Orleans EntrepreneurshipIn addition to Dreaming of Juniper, LumiNicole will spotlight New Orleans entrepreneur Dr. Dionne Robinson, founder of ShakeLuxe Skincare, a Louisiana-based beauty brand rooted in natural ingredients and inspired by generations of holistic wellness traditions. ShakeLux Skincare includes Fragrance Oils, Body Butters, Body Moisturizers, and Body Scrubs.“We wanted to create a truly unforgettable guest experience,” said Leslie Roberson, Co-Founder of LumiNicole. “There’s something special about giving guests access to products, founders, and the real-life stories behind the brand. Dreaming of Juniper and ShakeLux embodies the kind of founder-led innovation and thoughtful brand building that LumiNicole and Hyatt Regency exist to champion.”A Shared Commitment to Elevated Guest ExperiencesThe partnership reflects Hyatt Regency New Orleans’ ongoing commitment to delivering distinctive experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality.“At Hyatt Regency New Orleans, we’re always looking for unique ways to enhance our guests’ stay and create memorable moments,” said Darryl Canon, Hotel Manager at Hyatt Regency New Orleans. “Our continued partnership with LumiNicole allows us to introduce guests to exceptional founder-led brands while bringing an exciting and unexpected element to the Essence Festival experience.”About LumiNicoleLumiNicole is an AI-powered retail platform bringing beauty and wellness products to consumers through automated retail experiences. Founded by Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Leslie Roberson, LumiNicole places curated brands in high-traffic, non-traditional environments including hotels, universities, airports, live events, and automated retail locations. Through strategic automated retail placements, experiential activations, marketing support, and innovative distribution channels, LumiNicole helps founders grow visibility, reach new customers, and build lasting brand awareness beyond traditional retail shelves.

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