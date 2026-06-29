Breaking News From the Couch: CableTV.com Declares the 50 Best Animated Movies of All Time (and Things Got Heated)

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CableTV.com dropped its ultimate expert ranking of the 50 Best Animated Movies of All Time.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grab your popcorn and brace your nostalgia, because the definitive animation ranking has landed. CableTV.com has just released its editorial list, “The 50 Best Animated Movies Of All Time, According to Our Expert Staff.”Entertainment writer Olivia Bono shaped this list into a showdown of pixels, ink, and clay.The Top Three, A Ghibli Takeover:In a twist that is sure to spark friendly internet warfare, the House of Mouse did not take the crown. Instead, Studio Ghibli’s 2004 masterpiece "Howl’s Moving Castle" officially took the No. 1 spot. The editorial team cited the film's staggering emotional scope, breathtaking fantasy design, and ability to transcend traditional children's entertainment as reasons it took the throne.Hold your tears for Disney, though. "The Lion King" clawed its way to a proud No. 2 spot, celebrated for its legendary soundtrack and immortal cultural footprint. Rounding out the top three is DreamWorks Animation’s high-flying triumph, "How to Train Your Dragon," proving that a boy and his Night Fury still hold massive sway over our collective heartstrings.Here is a quick look at how the top five shakes out:1. "Howl’s Moving Castle" (Studio Ghibli)2. "The Lion King" (Disney)3. "How to Train Your Dragon" (DreamWorks)4. "Coco" (Pixar)5. "Kiki’s Delivery Service" (Studio Ghibli)How do you rank a century of animation without losing your mind? The CableTV.com squad established a strict, zero-tolerance framework: full-length feature films with no live-action components.This meant tragic cuts for animated shorts and hybrid films. However, because the editors aren't monsters, they created a specialized Honorable Mention section for historically significant mixed-media masterpieces. If you were wondering where "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?", "The LEGO Movie", "Fantasia", or "Mary Poppins" went, you can find them hanging out there.Studio Showdowns, Anime, and Staff Drama:The beauty of this guide is its refusal to stick to just one era or style. Animation is for everyone. The 50 selections span hand-drawn classics, computer-animated breakthroughs, and frame-by-frame stop-motion wonders.- The Pixar Powerhouses: Led by "Coco" at No. 4, the list features Pixar's emotional heavy-hitters like "Finding Nemo" and the original "Toy Story", celebrating their uncanny ability to make grown adults weep over plastic toys and lost fish.- The DreamWorks Satire: While "Shrek" was rightfully lauded for turning fairy tales on their heads, Sports Editor Taylor Kujawa went to bat for "Shrek 2", securing it a highly coveted "Staff Pick" slot.- The Anime Empire: Beyond Ghibli, the list honors the global impact of Japanese animation with boundary-pushing titles like "Akira", "Your Name.", and "Tokyo Godfathers".- Tactile Treasures: Handcrafted stop-motion masterpieces like "Laika’s Kubo and the Two Strings" and the nostalgic Rankin/Bass holiday classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" also secured their spots in the pantheon.The main ranking comprises 39 fully animated features, accompanied by six personal Staff Picks and five Honorable Mentions to complete the 50-film roster. This gave a second life to cult favorites like "Heavy Metal", "South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut", and "Recess: School’s Out".Navigating the Streaming Wilds:In an era where movies constantly hopscotch across a dozen different subscription platforms, finding what to watch is a sport in itself. CableTV.com designed this guide to serve as the ultimate compass for families planning movie nights, cinephiles building watchlists, and casual fans looking for a hit of nostalgia.The inclusion of modern hits like "Nimona" and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" alongside golden-age classics proves that animation is an ongoing, evolving conversation.With 15 million annual site visitors, over 200 comprehensive provider reviews, and a massive community of hundreds of thousands of subscribers, CableTV.com continues its mission to simplify your digital life.Ready to see where your personal favorite landed—or ready to complain about what got snubbed? Visit CableTV.com now to read the full guide, dive into the staff commentary, and plan your next ultimate movie marathon.

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