Delegates arriving in Macao ahead of APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting

MACAU, June 23 - Delegates are arriving in Macao ahead of the 67th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting, scheduled for Wednesday (24 June). All arrangements for the event – including event venues, reception procedures, and security measures – are now fully in place.

Macao is hosting the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting and the 67th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting, which will be held within the period of Wednesday (24 June) to Sunday (28 June).

Macao – as a “guest economy” under the designation ‘Macao, China’ – will take part in the 67th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting. Macao will give a presentation to representatives from APEC’s member economies providing an overview of the current situation and future direction of its tourism industry. Macao’s participation in the APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting aims to enhance its engagement and influence within this key international forum.

Following the Working Group Meeting, the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting will be held on Saturday (27 June) at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. The latter meeting’s outcomes will be announced separately on Saturday afternoon.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China will, on Friday (26 June), jointly host a dinner to greet the high-level delegates attending the meetings.

To date, over 200 participants have registered for the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting. They will gather in Macao for in-depth discussions on sustainable tourism development and the joint exploration of new pathways for tourism cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.