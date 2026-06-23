Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition: Official Announcement of the Winners of the "Guess Tong Tong's Mystery Color" Campaign
MACAU, June 23 - The "Guess Tong Tong’s Mystery Color" campaign, launched by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) to build momentum for the upcoming Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition, has concluded successfully on 20 June, gaining enthusiastic responses from the general public and philatelists who participated to guess the hidden color of the mystery box figurine. This reflects the public’s keen anticipation for this international philatelic event.
To ensure fairness and impartiality of the event, the CTT conducted a lucky draw on 23 June, under the supervision of Acting Director Lao Lan Wa. The lucky winners were drawn from the numerous participants who have correctly guessed the hidden color as “Cookie Brown”.
The list of winners is officially announced as follows:
A complete set of four “Tong Tong” mystery box figurines (including the hidden edition)
Number of Winners: 5
|
Winner
|
Last 4 digits of phone number
|
CHAN HOK HIM
|
5602
|
CHAN WENG SAM
|
9157
|
Lao Hang U
|
7530
|
孫慶
|
2508
|
林文傑
|
0331
One “Tong Tong” mystery box figurine (random color)
Number of Winners: 10
|
Winner
|
Last 4 digits of phone number
|
Chan San Chong
|
1415
|
何思瑜
|
6008
|
區詠琪
|
1904
|
吳子峰
|
1035
|
李志恒
|
2676
|
林卓河
|
0001
|
柯梓萱
|
8868
|
段永立
|
3599
|
郭祖惠
|
9051
|
陳寶英
|
0945
An exquisite philatelic pack
Number of Winners: 30
|
Winner
|
Last 4 digits of phone number
|
Chiang Jeng Jye
|
3060
|
DU HANGYU
|
3545
|
HO HOI KEI
|
6742
|
Ieong Iek U
|
9205
|
Ip Pui Pan
|
8610
|
Juliana Yung do Espirito Santo
|
6461
|
Lam Wai
|
3888
|
Lei Sun
|
7450
|
Lok wai kit
|
6706
|
LOU KIM LONG
|
2342
|
NG IOK MEI
|
7230
|
Ngai Hao U
|
2661
|
Tong Sio cheng
|
2560
|
Tou Lai San
|
0021
|
Wong Tsz Yuk Dicky
|
6182
|
伍兆欣
|
5418
|
吳芷慧
|
2155
|
張梅芳
|
9107
|
施葉文
|
3194
|
李景仲
|
0239
|
林芷晴
|
3959
|
梁潔蓮
|
9621
|
梁觀好
|
9764
|
穆洁
|
0223
|
肖秀娟
|
9614
|
鄭慧芝
|
5015
|
高雲
|
1106
|
黃嘉麗
|
7846
|
黃志玲
|
1118
|
黃璟鑫
|
0663
CTT will notify the winners for prize collection details via email. Winners are requested to check their email inboxes and claim their prizes in person at the designated location in Hall A, Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, during the "MACAO 2026" exhibition (June 26 to July 1, 2026). Please present a valid identity document and the official email notification as proof for collection.
The Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition will grandly open on June 26th. We sincerely invite everyone to experience the artistic charm of the miniature world of postage stamps, and participate in various exciting activities in person. For more details, please visit the "MACAO 2026" website (www.macao2026.org.mo).
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