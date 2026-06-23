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Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition: Official Announcement of the Winners of the "Guess Tong Tong's Mystery Color" Campaign

MACAU, June 23 - The "Guess Tong Tong’s Mystery Color" campaign, launched by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) to build momentum for the upcoming Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition, has concluded successfully on 20 June, gaining  enthusiastic responses from the general public and philatelists who participated to guess the  hidden color of the mystery box figurine. This reflects the public’s keen anticipation for this international philatelic event.

To ensure  fairness and impartiality of the event, the CTT conducted a lucky draw on 23 June, under the supervision of Acting Director Lao Lan Wa. The lucky winners were drawn from the numerous participants who have correctly guessed the hidden color as “Cookie Brown”.

The list of winners is officially announced as follows:

A complete set of four “Tong Tong” mystery box figurines (including the hidden edition)

Number of Winners: 5

Winner

Last 4 digits of phone number

CHAN HOK HIM

5602

CHAN WENG SAM

9157

Lao Hang U

7530

孫慶

2508

林文傑

0331

 

One “Tong Tong” mystery box figurine (random color)

Number of Winners: 10

Winner

Last 4 digits of phone number

Chan San Chong

1415

何思瑜

6008

區詠琪

1904

吳子峰

1035

李志恒

2676

林卓河

0001

柯梓萱

8868

段永立

3599

郭祖惠

9051

陳寶英

0945

 

An exquisite philatelic pack

Number of Winners: 30

Winner

Last 4 digits of phone number

Chiang Jeng Jye

3060

DU HANGYU

3545

HO HOI KEI

6742

Ieong Iek U

9205

Ip Pui Pan

8610

Juliana Yung do Espirito Santo

6461

Lam Wai

3888

Lei Sun

7450

Lok wai kit

6706

LOU KIM LONG

2342

NG IOK MEI

7230

Ngai Hao U

2661

Tong Sio cheng

2560

Tou Lai San

0021

Wong Tsz Yuk Dicky

6182

伍兆欣

5418

吳芷慧

2155

張梅芳

9107

施葉文

3194

李景仲

0239

林芷晴

3959

梁潔蓮

9621

梁觀好

9764

穆洁

0223

肖秀娟

9614

鄭慧芝

5015

高雲

1106

黃嘉麗

7846

黃志玲

1118

黃璟鑫

0663

CTT will notify the winners for prize collection details via email. Winners are requested to check their email inboxes and claim their prizes in person at the designated location in Hall A, Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, during the "MACAO 2026" exhibition  (June 26 to July 1, 2026). Please present a valid identity document and the official email notification as proof for collection.

The Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition will grandly open on June 26th. We sincerely invite everyone to experience the artistic charm of the miniature world of postage stamps, and participate in various exciting activities in person. For more details, please visit the "MACAO 2026" website (www.macao2026.org.mo).

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Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition: Official Announcement of the Winners of the "Guess Tong Tong's Mystery Color" Campaign

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