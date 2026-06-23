Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition: Official Announcement of the Winners of the "Guess Tong Tong's Mystery Color" Campaign

MACAU, June 23 - The "Guess Tong Tong’s Mystery Color" campaign, launched by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) to build momentum for the upcoming Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition, has concluded successfully on 20 June, gaining enthusiastic responses from the general public and philatelists who participated to guess the hidden color of the mystery box figurine. This reflects the public’s keen anticipation for this international philatelic event.

To ensure fairness and impartiality of the event, the CTT conducted a lucky draw on 23 June, under the supervision of Acting Director Lao Lan Wa. The lucky winners were drawn from the numerous participants who have correctly guessed the hidden color as “Cookie Brown”.

The list of winners is officially announced as follows:

A complete set of four “Tong Tong” mystery box figurines (including the hidden edition)

Number of Winners: 5

Winner Last 4 digits of phone number CHAN HOK HIM 5602 CHAN WENG SAM 9157 Lao Hang U 7530 孫慶 2508 林文傑 0331

One “Tong Tong” mystery box figurine (random color)

Number of Winners: 10

Winner Last 4 digits of phone number Chan San Chong 1415 何思瑜 6008 區詠琪 1904 吳子峰 1035 李志恒 2676 林卓河 0001 柯梓萱 8868 段永立 3599 郭祖惠 9051 陳寶英 0945

An exquisite philatelic pack

Number of Winners: 30

Winner Last 4 digits of phone number Chiang Jeng Jye 3060 DU HANGYU 3545 HO HOI KEI 6742 Ieong Iek U 9205 Ip Pui Pan 8610 Juliana Yung do Espirito Santo 6461 Lam Wai 3888 Lei Sun 7450 Lok wai kit 6706 LOU KIM LONG 2342 NG IOK MEI 7230 Ngai Hao U 2661 Tong Sio cheng 2560 Tou Lai San 0021 Wong Tsz Yuk Dicky 6182 伍兆欣 5418 吳芷慧 2155 張梅芳 9107 施葉文 3194 李景仲 0239 林芷晴 3959 梁潔蓮 9621 梁觀好 9764 穆洁 0223 肖秀娟 9614 鄭慧芝 5015 高雲 1106 黃嘉麗 7846 黃志玲 1118 黃璟鑫 0663

CTT will notify the winners for prize collection details via email. Winners are requested to check their email inboxes and claim their prizes in person at the designated location in Hall A, Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, during the "MACAO 2026" exhibition (June 26 to July 1, 2026). Please present a valid identity document and the official email notification as proof for collection.

The Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition will grandly open on June 26th. We sincerely invite everyone to experience the artistic charm of the miniature world of postage stamps, and participate in various exciting activities in person. For more details, please visit the "MACAO 2026" website (www.macao2026.org.mo).