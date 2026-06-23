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Department of Early Childhood set to become fully operational July 1

Beginning July 1, the Illinois Department of Early Childhood is set to become fully operational, marking the next phase in the state’s effort to consolidate early childhood programs and services under one agency.

The department was created in 2024 through Senate Bill 1, also known as the Department of Early Childhood Act. Under the transition, the new department will take over several programs that were previously housed across three separate state agencies: the Illinois State Board of Education, the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Those responsibilities include the Early Childhood Block Grant at ISBE, which funds Preschool for All and Prevention Initiative programs; the Child Care Assistance Program, home-visiting programs and Early Intervention services currently at IDHS; and day care licensing, which has been managed by DCFS.

The department began operating in a limited capacity in 2024, while existing agencies continued administering programs during the transition. The full transfer of programs is scheduled to take effect with the start of fiscal year 2027 on July 1.

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Department of Early Childhood set to become fully operational July 1

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