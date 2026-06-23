Vistra Announces Closure of Three Illinois Power Plants

A major power company has announced plans to close three Illinois power plants in the coming years, raising new concerns about the future reliability and affordability of the state’s energy grid.

Vistra Corp., one of the largest competitive power generators in the country, recently notified the state of Illinois that it intends to close power plants located in Baldwin, Kincaid, and Newton.

According to media reports, the closures will impact hundreds of Illinois workers. Vistra plans to lay off 83 workers from the Newton plant in October 2027, 99 employees at the Kincaid site in January 2028, and 122 employees in Baldwin in February 2028.

Senate Republicans, who have been sounding the alarm about Illinois’ looming energy crisis under Gov. JB Pritzker’s controversial energy policies, said the announcement is frustrating but not unexpected.

For years, Senate Republicans have warned that the Pritzker Administration’s rush to shut down reliable fossil-fuel power without a realistic replacement plan would threaten jobs, weaken grid reliability and drive up costs for families and businesses.

That future was set in motion when Gov. Pritzker signed the controversial Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) in 2021. Under CEJA, Illinois was placed on a government-mandated path to phase out coal and natural gas power generation. However, Gov. Pritzker and Democratic lawmakers have failed to put forward a workable plan to replace the reliable baseload power being forced offline.

The result is now being felt in communities across Illinois. The planned closures in Baldwin, Kincaid and Newton mean lost jobs, reduced local economic activity, and fewer reliable energy resources at a time when electricity demand continues to grow.

Senate Republicans said Illinois needs a balanced energy policy that protects jobs, keeps utility costs affordable and ensures families and employers have access to reliable power.