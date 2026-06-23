Barbara Perry from Local 949 describes her recent participation in an IAM financial training seminar hosted at the Winpisinger Education Center. Alongside dozens of other union stewards, she and her fellow IAM members are gaining essential knowledge on how to maintain regulatory compliance within their respective districts and locals.

Watch the video report here.

The curriculum focuses heavily on proper accounting practices, specifically the accurate recording and distribution of cash payments. Participants from various industries, including rail and aerospace, engage in practical exercises designed to simulate real-world financial scenarios. Ultimately, the program aims to equip these officers with the skills necessary to ensure organizational transparency and smooth operational management.

The post IAM Financial Officers Train to Protect Membership’s Resources appeared first on IAM Union.

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