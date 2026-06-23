IAM Human Rights Director Nicole Fears Elected Co-Chair of IndustriALL Global Women’s Committee

IAM Human Rights Director Nicole Fears has been elected co-chair of the newly formed IndustriALL Global Women’s Committee, which held its inaugural meeting on June 10 in Geneva, Switzerland. Fears was nominated for the leadership position by United Steelworkers (USW) International President and IndustriALL’s North American Executive Committee Vice President Roxanne Brown.

“Nicole’s leadership and dedication to empowering women in our union and across the labor movement make her exceptionally qualified for this role,” said IAM International President Brian Bryant. “We congratulate her on this well-deserved election and look forward to the impact she will make representing working women throughout North America and around the world.”

The Committee’s first meeting brought together women labor leaders from around the world to adopt a global roadmap for 2026-2029 to implement the feminist resolution approved at IndustriALL’s Sydney Congress and advance gender equality throughout the global labor movement.

Fears, a 32-year IAM member and longtime advocate for human rights and worker inclusion, was elected alongside Regina Nambahu from the Mine Workers Union of Namibia. Following her election, Fears emphasized the importance of building unity and belonging within unions and workplaces.

“I start with people. To build stronger workplaces and unions, we must understand what pulls us apart and what brings us together,” said Fears. “My work builds relationships across differences and creates cultures of belonging where everyone has dignity, voice and value.”

The IAM congratulates Fears on this achievement and looks forward to her continued leadership on behalf of working women throughout North America and around the world.

The IndustriALL Global Union represents more than 50 million workers in 140 countries across mining, energy, and manufacturing sectors. The Global Women’s Committee works to promote gender equality, increase women’s leadership, and advance policies that improve the lives of working women worldwide.

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