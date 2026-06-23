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Lobster Management Area (LMA) 1 Lobster Conservation Management Team (LCMT) Meeting

Time: 4:00 p.m.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources will be holding a meeting of the Maine members of the Lobster Management Area (LMA) 1 Lobster Conservation Management Team (LCMT).  The purpose of this meeting is for Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) staff to provide an overview of the LCMT structure and the role of LCMTs in the management process. This meeting will be held remotely via Microsoft Teams on Monday, June 29th at 4:00 PM. A link to join the meeting is below.

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Microsoft Teams meeting

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/28179932455320?p=21wh4mCH6ZXpqoSAQZ

Meeting ID: 281 799 324 553 20

Passcode: PA7PH6yd

Need help? | System reference

Dial in by phone

+1 207-209-4724,,375678797# United States, Portland

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Phone conference ID: 375 678 797#

For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN

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Lobster Management Area (LMA) 1 Lobster Conservation Management Team (LCMT) Meeting

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