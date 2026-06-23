Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Is Giving Away 500 Backpacks to Madison Families This July — Here's How to Get One

Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm team

Free School Supplies Event Returns Friday, July 10th — Join the Early Access List Now

BARABOO, WI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is proud to announce the return of its Annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway , set for Friday, July 10, 2026, from 3:00–5:00 PM CT at Brittingham Park, 829 W. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53715. Now in its second year, this free community event will distribute 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to Madison children in need, along with a full afternoon of family-friendly activities.Fun, Food, and 500 Backpacks: Here’s What in StoreLast year's Madison giveaway brought hundreds of Wisconsin families together, and this year Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is going bigger. The 2026 event will feature:500 backpacks filled with school suppliesBalloon artistsFace paintingFood truckGamesMusicGiveawaysAnd MORE!Backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Families interested in getting first access to event updates and reminders are encouraged to join the Early Access List — those who sign up will be the first to know when location details drop and when the event goes live.No purchase necessary. While supplies last. First come, first served. One per child.A Promise That Goes Beyond the CourtroomAt Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm, this event is about more than backpacks. It's a direct expression of The Pemberton Promise — a commitment that guides how the firm serves both its clients and its community.The Pemberton Promise means the firm doesn't get paid unless you do. It means fighting for the maximum recovery every client deserves, preparing every case as if it's going to trial, and standing up to insurance companies without backing down. It means treating every person with respect, compassion, and honesty, and carrying the weight of a case so clients can focus on healing.But that promise doesn't start after an accident. For Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm, protecting people means doing everything possible to prevent harm before it happens — and that includes investing in Wisconsin's next generation."Giving back to the families and children in our community is something we feel deeply called to do," said William Pemberton , Founding Attorney at Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm. "The Pemberton Promise isn't just about what we do in the courtroom — it's about showing up for the people we serve every single day. This backpack giveaway is one of the ways we live that out."Join the Early Access List TodayMadison families who want to be first in line for updates, location announcements, and event-day reminders can join the Early Access List now. Space at the event is open to all, and backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the event.To sign up for early access or to learn more about Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm and its community initiatives, visit pembertonpi.com/backpack-giveaway/.No purchase necessary. While supplies last. First come, first served. One per child.About Pemberton Personal Injury Law FirmPemberton Personal Injury Law Firm serves injury victims across Wisconsin with offices in Baraboo, Madison, Eau Claire, and Sun Prairie. The firm’s Madison office, located at 5609 Medical Cir #4, Madison, WI 53719, is just a short car ride away from Brittingham Park, where the annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway event will take place.The firm handles motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, and a wide range of personal injury cases, fighting for the maximum recovery clients deserve at every step. Built on The Pemberton Promise, Pemberton Personal Injury is committed to putting people first — in the courtroom and in the community.

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