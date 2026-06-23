QRCA Selects Momentum Association Management as its New Association Management Company

Partnership positions QRCA for its next chapter of growth, member engagement, and operational excellence

QRCA is exactly the kind of organization that energizes us, their members are passionate, curious, and deeply committed to the craft of qualitative research.” — Joe Sapp, President of Momentum

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum Association Management today announced that QRCA (Qualitative Research Consultants Association) has selected Momentum as its new association management partner, beginning August 1, 2026. The partnership is designed to strengthen QRCA's operational foundation while expanding its capacity to serve a global community of qualitative research professionals.QRCA is a worldwide alliance of qualitative research specialists — spanning market research, user experience, customer experience, ethnography, and beyond — dedicated to advancing the practice and impact of qualitative research through education, community, and thought leadership. With a membership community of nearly 600 professionals across the globe and an active portfolio of conferences, publications, webinars, and chapter events, QRCA is the premier professional home for qualitative researchers at every stage of their careers."QRCA is exactly the kind of organization that energizes us," said Joe Sapp, CAE, Co-Founder and President of Momentum Association Management. "Their members are passionate, curious, and deeply committed to the craft of qualitative research. We're proud to bring Momentum's operational infrastructure and association management expertise to support a community doing such meaningful work — and we're excited about what's possible together."Momentum will provide QRCA with comprehensive association management services, including membership operations, finance and accounting, technology administration, conference and event support, communications, and governance administration. The engagement is structured to give QRCA's volunteer leadership more bandwidth to focus on strategic priorities, member value, and the future of qualitative research."QRCA is at an exciting inflection point, and we needed a management partner that could match our ambition. Momentum brought a level of senior engagement and strategic thinking that set them apart. We look forward to what we'll build together as we grow our global community and deepen the resources we offer to a wide range of qualitative researchers.” said Lisa Horwich, President, QRCA.The partnership marks another milestone in Momentum's growing portfolio of associations across healthcare, academic research, real estate, nonprofit, and professional services sectors. Momentum was intentionally built as a boutique AMC — maintaining a curated client roster to ensure senior-level attention, hands-on management, and a genuine partnership at every engagement.About QRCA: QRCA is a global community of qualitative research professionals dedicated to connection, professional development, and the advancement of the field. Its membership spans market research, UX research, CX research, ethnography, and related disciplines, united by a commitment to elevating the power of qualitative insight. QRCA offers conferences, webinars, chapter events, VIEWS magazine, a member directory, and a robust library of professional development resources. Learn more at www.qrca.org About Momentum Association Management: Momentum Association Management is a boutique association management company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. Co-founded by Joe Sapp, CAE, and Matt Ott, CAE, FASAE, CMP, AAiP, Momentum delivers full-service and customized management solutions to trade associations, professional societies, and nonprofit organizations. The firm's intentionally curated client portfolio enables senior-level engagement and tailored service across every partnership. Learn more at www.momentumamc.com Media Contact: Joe Sapp, CAE – Co-Founder & President, Momentum Association Management joe@momentumamc.com | www.momentumamc.com

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