Blatnik Bridge milestone: MnDOT announces apparent best value contractor )June 23, 2026)

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Blatnik Bridge milestone: MnDOT announces apparent best value contractor

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation opened bids for the Blatnik Bridge replacement project today, and Ames-Kraemer Joint Venture II was the apparent best value proposer.

MnDOT, lead agency on the project, chose the design-build process for the Blatnik Bridge project. This means MnDOT and WisDOT define the standards and general specifications expected for the bridge project and then hire a contractor to design and construct the bridge to satisfy those requirements. This process was chosen for efficient coordination between the design team and the construction team, a lower cost and more innovative design and construction.

MnDOT often uses a best-value system for design-build projects, which combines a bidder’s technical score and price into a single adjusted score. The lowest adjusted score at project letting determines who will be awarded the contract for the project. Two contractors bid on the Blatnik project. Ames-Kraemer Joint Venture II’s bid was $930 million.

The states and Ames-Kraemer Joint Venture II now have up to 60 days before the contract is awarded. Until then, the states cannot discuss confidential details of Ames-Kraemer Joint Venture II’s technical proposal. A public meeting will be held in early September to give an update on the project including details on the design of the new bridge.

The Blatnik Bridge project is the No. 1 priority project for the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation, and each state earmarked $400 million for the project. Under Gov. Walz, MnDOT has built 350 new bridges and rehabilitated or repaired 5,830 existing bridges since 2019. The two states received a $1.058 billion bipartisan-supported federal grant in January 2024. The project is estimated to be completed in six years. The new bridge’s expected service life is 100 years.

The High Bridge, which spans Duluth, Minn., and Superior, Wis., opened to traffic in 1961. It was renamed Blatnik Bridge in 1971 for U.S. Rep. John A. Blatnik of Minnesota and averages 33,000 vehicles a day. The condition of the Blatnik Bridge has deteriorated, and it is nearing the end of its usable life. MnDOT and WisDOT began developing the Blatnik Bridge replacement project in 2020. The two states evaluated more than 25 alternatives and narrowed the list to five for deeper review. Building on the existing alignment with the addition of a shared-use path will cost less, take less time to construct, minimize environmental impacts and help reduce construction delays or hazards for the travelling public.

The project webpage has more information on the design-build process, history of the bridge, The Connector newsletter and more. Watch for updates on upcoming public meetings and other events.

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