Army sergeant sentenced to life in prison for attempting to murder fellow Soldiers at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. – Sgt. Quornelius S. Radford, the Army sergeant who was convicted by a military judge last week of attempting to murder five Soldiers and his fiancé, was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences with the possibility of parole at the conclusion of his trial June 23 at the Fort Stewart Courtroom.

On June 18, the military judge found Radford guilty of two specifications of attempted premeditated murder and four specifications of attempted unpremeditated murder.

On March 31, Radford pleaded guilty toone specification of domestic violence, one specification of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and four specifications of aggravated assault by inflicting grievous bodily harm.

In addition to the prison sentence, Radford was sentenced to a reduction in rank to E-1, forfeiture of all pay and allowances, and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.

Radford, 29, is an automated logistics sergeant from Jacksonville, Florida. He is assigned to A Company, 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

On the morning of August 6, 2025, Radford left his home after an argument with his fiancé and drove to his unit on Fort Stewart with a loaded firearm.

Fearing that Radford was suicidal, his fiancé followed him to the installation. After catching up to Radford in the unit’s parking lot, his fiancé attempted to calm him down but Radford pulled out the gun and shot him.

Radford then proceeded inside the unit’s offices where he shot and wounded four Soldiers and attempted to shoot another Soldier but missed.

It was only when members of the unit subdued Radford that the shooting spree ended. Unit members called 911 and the Soldiers held him down until law enforcement arrived at the scene and apprehended Radford.

Soldiers with the unit provided first aid to the four wounded Soldiers and Radford’s fiancé until Emergency Medical Services arrived. All five shooting victims survived their injuries.

When interviewed by agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Radford admitted to the shooting. He has remained in pretrial confinement at the Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston located at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, since the incident.

During the trial, all six victims testified about the events that transpired that day and described the trauma they’ve suffered as a result. They all told the military judge that Radford deserved the maximum sentence.

“Today’s life sentence reflects the profound betrayal at the heart of this case. Soldiers are trained to face danger from the enemy, not from those standing beside them in formation. Sgt. Radford turned his weapon on his own unit, shooting fellow Soldiers, including members of his leadership, shattering the trust that is essential to every military organization.His actions left victims with devastating physical injuries, emotional trauma and scars that will endure for a lifetime,” said Maj. Matthew Fields, prosecutor, Second Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “This sentence recognizes not only the immense suffering inflicted on the victims and their families, but also the extraordinary breach of trust that struck at the core of military service. This sentence makes clear that those who turn on their fellow service members and violate that trust will face severe and lasting consequences.”

“While no verdict can undo this tragedy, our thoughts remain with those whose lives and careers were forever altered,” said Special Agent in Charge Ryan O’Connor, Army CID’s Southeast Field Office. “This conviction is the direct result of our special agents and forensic specialists’ relentless, meticulous, and exhaustive investigative work. Their unwavering resolve ensured accountability, confirming our commitment to the safety and security of our service members and military communities.”

Radford will serve his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

This case was investigated by Army CID’s Fort Stewart Resident Agency and prosecuted by Fields, Lt. Col. Steven Dray, Headquarters, Army OSTC, and Capt. Jacqueline Dieguez, Second Circuit, Army OSTC.

About the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel: The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is composed of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located worldwide, including locations in Europe and Korea. For more information visit www.army.mil/ostc.

To Report a Crime: If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at www.p3tips.com/armycid.