922nd Contracting Battalion marks change of command at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky.— Lt. Col. Christopher Brunner assumed command of the 922nd Contracting Battalion from Lt. Col. Randalle Carter during a change of command ceremony hosted by Col. Douglas Ralph, commander of the 419th Contracting Support Brigade, June 17 at Fort Campbell.

The 922nd CBn, a subordinate unit of the 419th CSB under the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, provides expeditionary and installation contracting support to Army units and mission partners at Fort Campbell and around the world.

Carter, who served as battalion commander since July 2023, led the organization through a period of significant operational and contracting achievements. Following the ceremony, she will retire from a distinguished Army career spanning more than 21 years of military service.

Ralph praised Carter’s steadfast leadership and the battalion’s many accomplishments during her tenure as commander.

“Over the last three years, Lt. Col. Carter led this organization with professionalism, innovation and an unwavering commitment to mission success,” Ralph said. “The 922nd Contracting Battalion consistently delivered exceptional contracting support to warfighters and mission partners while advancing strategic acquisition initiatives across the Army.”

Under Carter’s leadership, the battalion and MICC-Fort Campbell executed more than $341.6 million in contract obligations across 1,418 contract actions supporting the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Campbell and other mission partners.

The organization also led several historic acquisition initiatives, including the Army’s first enterprise architecture and engineering indefinite delivery contract vehicles supporting all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The team also became the first MICC office to complete a Minor Military Construction project, delivering an 18,250-square-foot warehouse that expanded furniture management capacity for more than 5,000 barracks rooms. The command also provided direct support to the 101st Airborne Division during at least 16 major training exercises.

In addition to installation support, dozens of battalion Soldiers deployed worldwide to support critical operational contracting requirements. Deployed teams provided contracting support along the southern border, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 in Australia, and across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility supporting Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield across 16 bases in Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan and Syria.

In keeping with Carter’s high standards of excellence and unit cohesion, in 2025 MICC-Fort Campbell swept the MICC’s first-annual fitness challenge by bringing home the first-place unit, individual and team trophies.

Reflecting on the organization’s vast accomplishments and unforgettable moments during her tenure, Carter took care to credit the Soldiers and Civilian workforce who she said made the unit’s resounding success possible.

“To the men and women of the 922nd and MICC-Fort Campbell: Please know how deeply appreciative I am of your willingness to push the boundaries of what is possible, regardless of how uncomfortable growth can sometimes feel,” Carter said. “It has been the privilege of my career to serve alongside you.”

She also expressed confidence in the battalion’s future under Brunner’s leadership.

“As Lt. Col. Chris Brunner takes the lead of this fantastic organization, I know he will bring strength, selfless service and new opportunities to build upon this foundation, making an even greater organization,” Carter said.

As is tradition, during the ceremony the passing of the battalion colors between the leaders symbolized the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from Carter to Brunner, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the 922nd Contracting Battalion as it continues delivering contracting solutions that enable readiness and support Army missions worldwide.

Brunner assumed command of the battalion with more than 21 years of Army service, including the last seven years in Army Acquisition. Most recently, he served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District as a contracting officer and deputy chief of contracting.

A 2008 graduate of the Citadel, Brunner commissioned as a Transportation Corps officer and served in a variety of operational, academic and acquisition assignments throughout his career. He also deployed multiple times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve and missions in Bahrain.

Ralph welcomed Brunner and his family to the battalion and expressed confidence in the organization’s continued success under the seasoned leader.

“Today’s ceremony represents both continuity and opportunity,” Ralph said. “Lt. Col. Brunner brings a wealth of operational and acquisition experience to this command, and I am confident he will continue building upon the strong foundation established by Lt. Col. Carter.”

During his remarks, Brunner thanked Carter for ensuring a seamless transition and pledged to continue the battalion’s legacy of excellence.

“My hope is to continue building upon the incredible success Randalle achieved during her time as commander,” Brunner said. “And I know, with the incredible Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians who are a part of the MICC-Fort Campbell and 922nd Contracting Battalion team, anything is possible.”

Brunner concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the battalion’s Soldiers, Civilians and mission partners.

“What a profound honor it is to serve as the Commander and Director of MICC-Fort Campbell and the 922nd Contracting Battalion,” Brunner said. “To all the mission partners, Soldiers and DA Civilians of MICC-Fort Campbell, please know that while I am in this position, I am all in.”

About the MICC Headquartered atJoint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, theMission and Installation Contracting Commandcomprises about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. A subordinate command of theArmy Contracting Commandand theArmy Materiel Command, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.