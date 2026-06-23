Coast Guard medevacs man from sailing vessel on Lake Huron

June 23, 2026Lt. Hanna Robinson216-902-6020/Hanna.J.Robinson@uscg.mil

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old man early Tuesday morning after his 32-foot sailing vessel ran aground on Lake Huron, south of Calcite, Michigan.

Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes watchstanders received a mayday call via channel 16 at 9:36 p.m. from a man in distress, reporting his vessel sustained damage to the keel but was not taking on any water.

A Coast Guard Station St. Ignace 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew launched at 10:22 p.m. and arrived in the vicinity of the man’s vessel at 11:46 p.m. After arriving, the man reportedly sustained an injury, and the boatcrew was unable to reach the vessel as it had drifted further into shallow water.

Sector Northern Great Lakes watchstanders coordinated with Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City and launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, who arrived on scene and deployed a rescue swimmer at 2 a.m. who hoisted the man onto the helicopter.

The helicopter crew transported the man to emergency medical services at the air station, where he was further transported to Munson Medical Center for additional medical care.

“Our aircrew did a fantastic job safely and efficiently hoisting the injured mariner despite challenging conditions on scene,” said Lt. Patrick Grissler, Air Station Traverse City pilot. “Many thanks to the EMS crew for their coordination in bringing him to a higher level of care after we landed.”

For more information, please contact Lt. Hanna Robinson, Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Public Affairs Officer at 216-902-6020 or via email Hanna.J.Robinson@uscg.mil.

-USCG-