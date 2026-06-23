Sell My House Fast TN Launches Fire-Damaged Home Buying Program in Nashville

logo for sell my house fast tn Owner, Sell My House Fast TN LLC Job Site: East Nashville

The Nashville cash home buyer now purchases fire-, smoke-, and water-damaged houses as-is across Middle Tennessee — no repairs, no listings, no agent fees.

Most cash buyers walk away from a burned or flooded house. Those are exactly the homeowners who need a fast, fair option the most — so that's who we built this for.” — Tasha DeRegis, Founder, Sell My House Fast TN

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sell My House Fast TN , a Nashville-based cash home buyer, today launched a dedicated home-buying program for owners of fire-, smoke-, water-, and storm-damaged properties across Middle Tennessee. The program purchases damaged houses as-is for cash, giving homeowners a way to sell without repairs, contractor bids, insurance delays, or a traditional MLS listing.Damaged homes are among the hardest properties to sell on the open market. Most retail buyers can't get financing on a house with fire or water damage, and the few who can typically expect a steep discount on top of the repair costs. Homeowners are often left juggling insurance adjusters, board-up companies, and contractors while still carrying the mortgage, taxes, and insurance on a house they can't live in.The new program is built for exactly those situations. Sell My House Fast TN buys fire-damaged houses in any condition — from minor smoke and water damage to total losses — and closes on the homeowner's timeline, often in as little as two to three weeks. There are no agent commissions, no repairs, and no showings."Most cash buyers walk away from a burned or flooded house. Those are exactly the homeowners who need a fast, fair option the most — so that's who we built this for," said Tasha DeRegis, founder of Sell My House Fast TN.The program covers Nashville and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities, including Antioch, Hermitage, and Columbia. Homeowners can request a cash offer with no obligation, and the company will provide a written offer based on the home's as-is condition and after-repair value.How the program works:- The homeowner shares basic details about the property and the damage.- Sell My House Fast TN evaluates the home and presents a no-obligation written cash offer.- If accepted, the homeowner picks the closing date — there is no pressure to repair, clean out, or stage the home.- The company handles the damaged condition, insurance coordination where relevant, and closing costs.Because the company buys directly, sellers avoid the financing fall-throughs and renegotiations that commonly derail damaged-home sales on the MLS."A fire or a flood is already one of the worst days of someone's life. Selling the house shouldn't be the second-worst," DeRegis added. "Our job is to make that one phone call the end of the stress, not the start of more of it."About Sell My House Fast TNSell My House Fast TN is a Nashville-based real estate investment company that buys houses for cash across Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, Antioch, Hermitage, and Columbia. The company purchases homes in any condition — including fire-, water-, and storm-damaged properties — and closes on the homeowner's timeline with no agent commissions, repairs, or showings. To request a cash offer, visit www.sellmyhousefasttn.com # How to Sell a Fire-Damaged House Fast in Tennessee (Without Repairs)If your house has fire, smoke, or water damage, selling it the normal way is harder than most people expect. Lenders won't finance a damaged home, retail buyers want it move-in ready, and the repair bids keep climbing while you're still paying the mortgage on a house you can't use. This guide walks through your real options in Tennessee — honestly, including what a damaged house actually sells for.## Your three options for a fire-damaged house**1. Repair it, then list it.** This gets you the highest sale price on paper, but you front the repair costs (fire restoration in Tennessee commonly runs tens of thousands of dollars), carry the home for months, and hope the appraisal and inspection cooperate. Best if the damage is light and you have cash to fix it.**2. List it as-is on the MLS.** You can sell damaged, but expect a smaller buyer pool, lowball offers, financing fall-throughs, and renegotiation after inspection. Damaged-home deals on the open market fall apart often.**3. Sell to a cash home buyer.** You sell the house in its current condition, skip repairs and showings, and close fast. You won't get full retail value — a cash buyer prices in the repairs and risk — but you avoid the holding costs, the contractor headaches, and the uncertainty.## What a fire-damaged house actually sells forHere's the honest part most articles skip: a fire-damaged house sells for the after-repair value minus the cost of repairs minus the buyer's margin and risk. The worse the damage, the wider that gap. A home with light smoke damage sells close to a normal as-is price; a structural total loss sells mostly for land value. Anyone who promises "full market value" on a burned house is not being straight with you.## What about insurance?If you have an open insurance claim, you can often still sell — but how the payout is handled matters. In some cases the seller keeps the claim proceeds and sells the house at its damaged value; in others the claim transfers. Talk to your adjuster before you agree to anything, and work with a buyer who has handled damaged-property closings before.## How selling as-is for cash works1. You share the property details and what happened.2. You get a written, no-obligation cash offer based on the home's as-is condition.3. If it works for you, you pick the closing date — no cleaning, repairing, or staging.4. The buyer handles the damaged condition and closing costs.## Selling a fire-damaged house in Nashville or Middle TennesseeSell My House Fast TN buys fire-, smoke-, water-, and storm-damaged homes for cash across Nashville, Antioch, Hermitage, and Columbia. We close on your timeline, in any condition, with no agent fees or repairs. [Request a cash offer]( https://www.sellmyhousefasttn.com ) and we'll give you a straight number you can actually decide on.## Frequently asked questions**Can I sell a house with active fire damage?** Yes. Cash buyers purchase homes in any condition, including active or unrepaired fire damage.**Do I have to clean it out first?** No. You can leave

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