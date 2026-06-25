ADLINK DLAP-411-Orin Supreme Earns 2026 Vision Systems Design Innovators Award Silver Honors

Edge GenAI Platform Recognized for Breaking Memory Barriers Without Hardware Cost Escalation

ADLINK Technology, Inc. (TPE:6166)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADLINK Technology’s DLAP-411-Orin Supreme has been named a Silver Honoree in the 2026 Vision Systems Design (VSD) Innovators Awards, recognized for enabling generative AI workloads on edge hardware previously incapable of supporting them — without requiring costly memory upgrades. The award is determined by a qualified judging panel selected by the editorial staff at Vision Systems Design, honoring outstanding innovation in machine vision and edge AI for the engineering community.

The DLAP-411-Orin Supreme is an Edge GenAI platform engineered to overcome the memory constraints that have historically limited generative AI deployment in compact edge systems. Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and enhanced with Phison Electronics’ aiDAPTIV+ AI solution, the platform expands usable memory capacity without requiring costly high-capacity hardware — enabling designers and system integrators to deploy larger, more sophisticated AI models directly at the edge with improved efficiency and lower total cost of ownership.

“Edge systems have been memory-starved for years, which is why most generative AI deployments still rely on the cloud. The DLAP-411-Orin Supreme changes that equation by combining Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin in a way that finally makes local LLM inference practical at industrial scale.” — Jeff Munch, Chief Technology Officer, ADLINK Technology



Unlike conventional platforms powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the DLAP-411-Orin Supreme addresses the constraint that has held back edge GenAI adoption: memory. Key platform differentiators include:

• Breaks Edge Memory Limits: Unlike conventional edge systems constrained by native LPDDR DRAM limits, the DLAP-411-Orin Supreme leverages aiDAPTIV+ intelligent storage-based memory acceleration to enable larger LLMs and generative AI models that would otherwise be impractical on edge hardware.

• Cost-Efficient AI Scaling: The platform breaks the traditional trade-off between AI capability and hardware cost — delivering support for larger GenAI

workloads without proportionally higher investment, shifting the economics of edge AI deployments in favor of system integrators and OEM customers.

• Rugged, Industrial-Ready Design: Combining fanless, compact industrial design with high-performance GPU acceleration, the DLAP-411-Orin Supreme is purpose-built for demanding environments in manufacturing, robotics, transportation, and field automation.

• Reduced Latency and Cloud Independence: By enabling more on-device inferencing, the platform reduces response latency and operational dependency on cloud infrastructure — a critical advantage in bandwidth-constrained or disconnected deployments.

• Future-Proof Scalability: The platform’s architecture supports evolving AI demands — larger models, hybrid inferencing, and new multimodal workloads — without requiring full system redesign.

The 2026 VSD Innovators Awards celebrates outstanding innovation in machine vision for the engineering industry. Each year, Vision Systems Design showcases and rewards companies, designers, and innovators who have advanced technology through impactful and creative designs.

About ADLINK Technology, Inc.

ADLINK Technology designs the compute platforms that bring AI out of the data center and into the machines — serving OEM and system integrator customers across smart manufacturing, robotics, healthcare, transportation, and autonomous systems worldwide. The DLAP-411-Orin Supreme series is available now. For product details, visit: DLAP-411-Orin Supreme | ADLINK

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