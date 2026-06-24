AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR DAN E. HENDRICKSON RELEASES WESTERN NOVEL ‘RAILROAD MAN: LEGACIES SON’ AHEAD OF ALA CONFERENCE

~ Acclaimed Author to Attend American Library Association Conference in Chicago This Weekend from June 27th – June 29th~

America's railroad expansion helped shape the nation. Through this story, I want to honor the resilience, sacrifice, and determination of the people whose lives were forever changed by that progress.” — Award-winning author, Dan E Hendrickson

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author Dan E. Hendrickson is proud to announce the release of his new novel, Railroad Man: Legacies Son , a sweeping Western adventure that brings to life a pivotal chapter in America's frontier history. Hendrickson will also be attending the 2026 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition in Chicago, IL, this weekend, from June 27th to June 29th where librarians, booksellers, and readers will have the opportunity to learn more about his latest work. He will be at the Headline Books and Zoom Into Books Booths #4044 and #4045.Published by Headline Books, Railroad Man: Legacies Son is an epic tale of courage, heritage, and destiny set against the backdrop of the expanding American railroad.The story follows Navy veteran Arthur Edwards, who is tasked with extending the railroad from Cheyenne to Billings. His mission depends on securing the trust of Chief Pretty Eagle of the Crow Nation amid mounting tensions between tribal leaders, railroad executives, and powerful cattle interests. When ruthless ranchers kidnap Apony and her daughter Aylen, the determined railroad worker, who has captured Arthur's heart, he embarks on a dangerous rescue mission that will test his courage, loyalty, and convictions.Adding intrigue to the story is the return of U.S. Marshal William Lloyd, a man connected to Arthur's past and committed to exposing corruption within the railroad. At the center of the adventure stands Swiftwind, a legendary Appaloosa stallion whose loyalty and instincts help shape the fate of those around him.Blending action, romance, redemption, and respect for the cultures that helped shape the American West, Railroad Man: Legacies Son offers readers an unforgettable journey through one of the nation's most transformative eras."America's railroad expansion helped shape the nation we know today," said Hendrickson. "Through this story, I wanted to honor the resilience, sacrifice, and determination of the people whose lives were forever changed by that progress."The novel is available through the author's website ( https://danehendrickson.com/ ), Headline Books, and Amazon.About Dan E. HendricksonDan E. Hendrickson grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, where his love of storytelling was nurtured by family, athletics, and the rich history of the American West. After studying journalism at Casper Community College, he earned a degree in Practical Theology and devoted many years to Christian ministry.Alongside his ministry work, Hendrickson co-owned three successful auto detailing businesses and became an accomplished martial artist, earning black belts in two disciplines and teaching for more than two decades.Drawing upon a lifetime of diverse experiences, faith, and a deep appreciation for Western heritage, Hendrickson crafts compelling stories filled with adventure, heart, and enduring values.For more information, visit him online at Home - author dan e hendrickson

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