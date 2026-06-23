Đurić: Serbia Seeks to Be Among the Pioneers in Strengthening Ties Between Europe and Latin America

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, stated during his visit to Panama City, where the Serbian delegation is participating in the 56th General Assembly of the Organization of American States, that Serbia should be among the pioneers in connecting Europe with the countries of Central and Latin America, emphasizing that he sees this as one of Serbia’s key comparative advantages.

Minister Đurić assessed that the atmosphere at the meetings of the Organization of American States is friendly and more future-oriented than is often the case at European and regional forums. He stressed the importance of Serbia’s continuous presence in this part of the world and its growing profile as a bridge of cooperation between Europe and Latin America. He recalled that this is his third participation in OAS summits as Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Serbia has been regularly attending these gatherings for many years.

Đurić noted that during his stay in Panama he held a series of productive discussions with the foreign ministers of countries from the region, as well as with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States. He highlighted the great importance of the support Serbia enjoys in this part of the world regarding the preservation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty. He emphasized that such support should not be taken for granted and that political, economic, and other ties must be continuously strengthened in order to preserve the existing level of cooperation.

He pointed out that the participation of the growing economies of Central and Latin America in Expo 2027 Belgrade is of great importance to Serbia, adding that further confirmations of participation are expected in the coming period. He also announced the anticipated conclusion of two important agreements between Serbia and Panama, stressing that the numerous meetings taking place in Panama represent an opportunity that is being utilized in the best possible way.

Đurić expressed confidence that cooperation between Europe and the countries of Central and Latin America will, in the future, become one of the main drivers of economic, technological, and overall development on both sides of the Atlantic. He assessed that Serbia, although a small country, has an opportunity to be among the pioneers in that process.

Bearing in mind that countries in this region highly appreciate it when European ministers show respect toward the Organization of American States and its member states, Đurić emphasized that the effort invested in building a contractual framework and economic cooperation yields multiple returns in the years ahead.

Speaking about global developments, Đurić assessed that Latin America and Central America, in a world burdened by wars and crises, represent one of the few regions that continue to maintain stable economic growth and peace. He added that, through their scientific, intellectual, and social potential, they constitute a region of hope and future prospects.

He further stated that, alongside consistent engagement with African countries, strengthening relations with the states of Latin America and Central America forms part of the principled and independent foreign policy pursued by Aleksandar Vučić and the Government of Serbia. According to Đurić, this policy is recognized in this part of the world as an opportunity to strengthen ties with Europe and the Western Balkans region.