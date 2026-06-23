Address by Minister Đurić at the 56th Session of the Organization of American States

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, addressed the 56th Session of the Organization of American States today, emphasizing that Serbia, which has held observer status in the organization since 2002, attaches great importance to cooperation with the countries of the Americas and closely follows the work of this esteemed institution.

Minister Đurić thanked the Panama for its warm hospitality and the successful organization of the event, as well as the Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Albert Ramdin, for the invitation. He pointed to the special historical significance of this year’s session, which is being held in the year marking the bicentennial of the Congress of Panama, assessing that the vision of Simón Bolívar of building the future of newly liberated states through cooperation, solidarity, and mutual respect remains highly relevant today.

He stressed that, at a time of global challenges that transcend national borders, no country can effectively address contemporary problems on its own, and that dialogue, cooperation, respect for international law, and effective multilateralism remain essential for building trust and finding sustainable solutions.

The head of Serbian diplomacy emphasized that the Republic of Serbia consistently supports an international order based on the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law, particularly respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes. He underlined that lasting peace and stability can be achieved only through dialogue, compromise, and mutual respect, expressing special gratitude to the many member states of the Organization of American States that consistently and principledly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

Speaking about Serbia’s relations with the countries of the Americas, Minister Đurić stressed that Serbia places immense importance on cooperation with the United States, Canada, the countries of Central and Latin America, as well as the Caribbean. He recalled that tangible progress has been achieved in recent years in political dialogue, economic cooperation, and people-to-people connections. He particularly highlighted the significance of the “World in Serbia” program, thanks to which many students from this region have studied in Serbia and become valuable bridges of friendship between nations.

He added that Serbia, as an observer in the Organization of American States, will continue to support the work of the organization, foster constructive dialogue with its member states, and contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two regions.

Minister Đurić also thanked the many countries from the Americas that have already confirmed their participation in Expo 2027 Belgrade, which will be held under the theme “Play for Humanity – Sport and Music for All.” He emphasized that the ambition of the exhibition is to bring together countries from around the world to showcase their achievements, exchange ideas, and further strengthen ties among people, institutions, and economies.

He recalled that 137 countries have so far confirmed their participation in writing and invited other countries to join the effort to make this important global event a success. He concluded by stating that Serbia looks forward to welcoming participants to Belgrade next year.