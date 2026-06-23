Bayside Elementary School Art Club Brightens Historic Stevensville

A new beautification project in Historic Stevensville is bringing color and creativity to the community, thanks to the efforts of Bayside Elementary School Art Club students.

Led by teacher Candace Brush and coordinated by local artist and Historic Stevensville Arts & Entertainment District Advisory Board member Maureen Wheatley, students in grades 3–5 painted a series of decorative planters now displayed throughout the historic district.

The project began with students brainstorming images that best represent life on Kent Island. With guidance from Ms. Brush, the students transformed their ideas and sketches into stencils, which were then used to create vibrant designs on each planter. Participants met twice for design sessions and then worked on the project weekly during recess. It is estimated that each student contributed four to five hours to the effort.

Everett Pope, a fifth-grade artist, said, “I liked how we got to choose where the pictures went and the colors for them.”

Maureen Wheatley added, “This project enhances the Arts & Entertainment District and we are thrilled that local students engaged in this creative community activity. We are very grateful to the Bayside Elementary School Art Club students and to Candace Brush.”

The finished planters can be found throughout Historic Stevensville, including outside Historic Christ Church, Tasty Toucan and Toucan Lounge, My Little Studio, the Chesapeake Environmental Lab, and in the pocket park.

The project was made possible through grant funding and serves as a lasting reminder of the creativity and community spirit of Bayside Elementary students.

For more information or to become involved with the Historic Stevensville Arts & Entertainment District Advisory Board, please contact pyoung@qac.org.

L -R: Marisol Ford, Eva DiSabella (standing), Maureen Wheatley, Sloane Frick (stooping), Paige Frick (stooping), Audrey Weishaar (under sign), Everett Pope (under sign), Jayde Bullen (standing), Isabel Tilley (standing), Emilia Conley, Jayden Colier, and Raelyn Harper.