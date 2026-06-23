Church Hill Park and Sudlersville Park Trails Closed for Repaving
The walking trails at Church Hill Park and Sudlersville Park will be closed Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 3, 2026, to allow for repaving work.
Visitors are asked to avoid the trail areas during this time for their safety and to allow crews to complete the project as quickly as possible.
We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation and look forward to reopening the improved trails upon completion of the work.
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