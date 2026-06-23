Drainage Improvement Project on MD 336/Lakesville Rd Over Worlds End Creek, Dorchester Cty

(June 22, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction on a drainage culvert replacement project on MD 336 (Lakesville Road) at Worlds End Creek, in Dorchester County.

During construction, State Highway Administration will close a section of MD 336 and detour motorists for approximately three to four weeks. The detour is expected to begin on Monday, July 6, weather permitting.

The closure will take place on MD 336 between Andrews Road and MD 335 (Golden Hill Road). During the closure, drivers will be guided by a signed detour route that includes Andrews Road, Robbins Road, Maple Dam Road, MD 16 (Church Creek Road) and MD 335 (Golden Hill Road).







Detour map MD 336 over World's End Creek



In advance of the project and detour beginning, crews will resurface one of the primary detour routes, Maple Dam Road (also known locally as Marsh Road), north of the Shorter’s Wharf bridge (approximately 1.2 miles) in Church Creek. This resurfacing work will begin on Wednesday, June 24, and is expected to be completed by Friday, June 26, weather permitting. Drivers can expect single-lane closures along Maple Dam Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the advance work.

Contractor David A. Bramble Inc. of Chestertown will replace the existing corrugated metal pipes with reinforced concrete pipes. Two separate crews will work 24/7 to complete the project by late summer 2026. For project updates, visit the MD 336 Drainage Improvements Project Portal page.



The State Highway Administration has coordinated the MD 336 rehabilitation project with the assistance of Dorchester County representatives so that emergency response measures can be taken to ensure public access to emergency services. Planning for additional travel time is strongly encouraged. State Highway Administration will make every effort to complete this project as quickly as possible while minimizing impacts to residents, businesses and motorists.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to stay alert, focused and be aware of reduced speed limits and driving patterns. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.

This project is consistent with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Serious About Safety initiative, a department-wide commitment to advance improvements that drive safety goals and save lives.​