New Traffic Signal Project on MD 650/New Hampshire Avenue, Prince George's County

(June 23, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning construction of a new traffic signal on MD 650 (New Hampshire Avenue) at the Merrimac Drive intersection in Prince George's County.

Contractors will remove the old cable strung signal lights from the strain poles and activate the new signals that are affixed to a new pole and mast arm. The new mast arm will be equipped with video detection cameras to allow a better flow of traffic through the intersection of MD 650 and Merrimac Drive. Each ADA-compliant crosswalk will have a new pedestrian signal and push buttons installed to help foot traffic navigate the intersections safely.

Crews will install “Signal Ahead” identification beacons along MD 650 prior to the intersections, upgrade signage and apply new pavement markings. State Highway Administration crews are scheduled to start work at Merrimac Drive on June 24 during daytime hours, starting at 9am until construction is complete. Drivers may encounter periodic lane shifts as needed.

J. Villa Construction of Jessup will use temporary traffic signs, barrels and cones to guide motorists through the work zone. Construction completion and signal activation are expected to be completed the same day, weather permitting. Customers may contact the District 3 Office at 301-513-7300 or 800-749-0737 for additional information.

The State Highway Administration appreciates customers’ patience during construction as we work to improve Maryland’s transportation system. Drivers are asked to be alert, focused and aware of reduced speed limits and different driving patterns. Slow down and move over in work zones. It’s the law. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for assistance.

This project is consistent with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Serious About Safety ​initiative, a department-wide commitment to advance improvements that drive safety goals and save lives.