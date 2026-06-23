Chairmen Guthrie and Hudson Announce NTIA Oversight Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, announced a hearing titled Oversight of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

“From facilitating broadband deployment and prioritizing the best public safety technology to managing national spectrum resources, NTIA’s work is central to our goals of closing the digital divide and leading the world in technological innovation,” said Chairmen Guthrie and Hudson. “This hearing will allow us to ensure the agency is focused on its mission and effectively carrying out its duties. We look forward to speaking with Administrator Roth and discussing how NTIA and Congress can work together on telecommunications policy that positions the United States to remain a global leader.”

Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing titled Oversight of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing to discuss the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) work to advance American communications leadership.

DATE: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be live streamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning the hearing, please contact Noah Jackson with the Committee staff at Noah.Jackson@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Daniel Kelly at Daniel.Kelly@mail.house.gov.