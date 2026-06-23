RoofScoutPro Launches Nationwide Marketplace Connecting Homeowners With Local Roofing Professionals

A free, 24/7 referral service that connects homeowners with licensed local roofers — a real person answers every call, day or night.

Roof problems rarely happen at a convenient hour. A homeowner with a midnight leak can reach a real person and get matched with a vetted local roofer fast.” — a RoofScoutPro spokesperson

NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofScoutPro https://roofscoutpro.com ) today announced the nationwide launch of its roofing referral marketplace — a free, 24/7 service that connects U.S. homeowners with independent, locally licensed roofing professionals . The platform answers every call with a real person, including nights, weekends, and holidays, and routes each homeowner to a vetted local roofer serving their area.RoofScoutPro is not a roofing company. Instead, it operates as a referral marketplace: when a homeowner calls (888) 648-6695 or visits roofscoutpro.com, a live agent identifies the problem, captures the ZIP code and urgency, and connects the homeowner directly with a screened local professional. The local pro handles the inspection, provides a written estimate, and performs the work. The service is free for homeowners, who pay the local professional directly — never RoofScoutPro.Roof problems rarely happen at a convenient hour, said a RoofScoutPro spokesperson. We built RoofScoutPro so that a homeowner with a midnight leak or storm-torn roof can reach a real person and get matched with a vetted local roofer fast — without hours of searching or waiting until Monday.The network covers the full range of roofing needs, including roof replacement, roof leak repair, storm and hail damage repair, emergency roof repair, roof inspections, gutter installation and repair, asphalt shingle roofing, metal roofing, flat and low-slope roofing, tile roofing, wood shake and cedar roofing, solar roofing, roof ventilation, roof coating and restoration, soffit and fascia repair, ice dam removal, chimney and flashing repair, skylight installation, and commercial roofing.RoofScoutPro connects homeowners with locally licensed roofing professionals who work with all major roofing materials and manufacturers, including asphalt shingles, standing-seam and metal-shingle systems, clay and concrete tile, natural and synthetic slate, cedar shake, and membrane systems such as TPO and EPDM.Homeowners reach out daily for problems such as active roof leaks, missing or wind-lifted shingles, hail and storm damage, ice dams, sagging or aging roofs, failed flashing around chimneys and skylights, clogged or damaged gutters, and full roof replacements.Every professional in the network is screened for the licensing required in their area, insurance, and review history, and underperforming providers are removed to maintain quality for homeowners.RoofScoutPro currently connects homeowners with local roofers across 29 states and is expanding, serving both major metropolitan areas and rural and suburban communities that are often underserved by national contractors.Homeowners can reach RoofScoutPro 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including all U.S. federal holidays. The toll-free line at (888) 648-6695 is answered by a real person — never an automated menu or voicemail. Homeowners can also request a callback online at https://roofscoutpro.com RoofScoutPro was built for homeowners who need roofing help fast and want to avoid the guesswork of finding a trustworthy contractor. Searching for a roofer near me, comparing online reviews, and calling around for emergency roof repair can take hours — and during a storm or an active leak, time matters. By calling one number, homeowners are matched with a local roofing contractor who serves their ZIP code and is ready to respond, often the same day.The service is especially valuable after severe weather. Hurricanes, hailstorms, high winds, tornadoes, heavy snow, and ice can cause sudden roof damage, and demand for qualified roofers spikes in the days that follow. RoofScoutPro helps homeowners skip the wait and connect with storm and hail damage roofing specialists who can tarp a roof, document damage for insurance claims, and complete permanent repairs or a full roof replacement.RoofScoutPro connects homeowners across both residential and commercial properties, including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, apartment buildings, retail storefronts, warehouses, and office buildings. Whether the project is a minor shingle repair, a flat roof recoating, a standing-seam metal roof installation, or a complete tear-off and replacement, the network includes professionals experienced with the specific roofing system involved.The platform is designed to serve communities that national lead-generation sites often ignore. In addition to major metro markets, RoofScoutPro actively connects homeowners in small towns, rural counties, and suburban neighborhoods where finding a licensed, insured roofer can be difficult. A homeowner in a rural area receives the same fast, no-cost referral experience as someone in a large city.Common requests handled through the RoofScoutPro network include roof leak detection and repair, emergency tarping, shingle replacement, flashing and chimney sealing, gutter cleaning and replacement, skylight repair, attic and roof ventilation improvements, ice dam removal, moss and algae treatment, roof inspections for home sales and refinancing, and full roof replacement with asphalt, metal, tile, slate, or membrane systems. Homeowners never pay RoofScoutPro, there is no obligation to hire, and all pricing is arranged directly with the local roofing professional.About RoofScoutProRoofScoutPro is a nationwide referral marketplace that connects U.S. homeowners with independent, locally licensed roofing professionals. Operating 24/7 including all major U.S. holidays, RoofScoutPro matches each homeowner with a vetted local professional serving their area. The service is free for homeowners. RoofScoutPro is operated by voxcalls LLC, with a mailing address at 276 5th Avenue, Suite 704 # 3164, New York, NY 10001. Learn more at https://roofscoutpro.com

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