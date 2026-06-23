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Route K in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Asphalt Paving

SIKESTON―Route K in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews perform overnight asphalt paving.  

This section of roadway is located from Michael Drive to County Road 206 near Cape Girardeau, Missouri. 

Weather permitting, work will take place overnight Monday, June 29 through Monday, July 20 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly.  

The work zone will be marked with signs, and flaggers will be in place to help guide traffic. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. 

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Kevin Plott at (573) 472-9034, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast. 

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Route K in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Asphalt Paving

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