TRAFFIC ALERT: New Schedule for Work at Intersection of Route 97 & Route 60 Beginning Week of July 6

Where: U.S. Route 60 between Barry County Farm Road 1020 and Barry County Farm Road 1040 north of Monett Regional Airport

When: Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 31

What: Contractor crews widening the south side of Route 60 for future traffic shift during construction of roundabout at intersection with Route 97

Traffic Impacts:

Route 60 reduced to one lane in each direction

All lanes of Route 97 will remain OPEN

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

Details: The original schedule planned to close Route 97 between Route 60 and Barry County Farm Road 2000 beginning July 6. That work has now been rescheduled to begin in early August.

A news release will be sent as the date for the closure of Route 97 approaches.

This work is part of a project to make improvements at six (6) intersections along U.S. Route 60 between Newton County Route Y east of Seneca and Missouri Route 97 in Barry County near the Monett Regional Airport. More information can be found by going to the project website.

Project Information:

Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction Co., Springfield

Completion Date: December 1, 2026

Total Cost: $9.7 million

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | X | Instagram |YouTube

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down