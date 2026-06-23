Culvert Extension Project on U.S. Route 24 in Monroe County Scheduled to Begin in July

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, a culvert extension project in Monroe County is set to begin as early as the week of July 6. Contractor crews will start on U.S. Route 24 from 0.8 miles west of Missouri Route 107 to Route W at Monroe City.

Traffic will be reduced to a 10-foot width restriction at the location where crews are actively working. Barrier walls will be in place along shoulders. Flaggers will be utilized for traffic control to guide traffic through the work zone during unloading and loading of equipment. All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

Magruder Construction Co. Inc. was awarded this contract in the amount of $3.1 million; for a culvert extension project on Monroe County U.S. Route 24. This project is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.