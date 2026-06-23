Luna Announces Hearing on MKULTRA Experiments and Its Impact on Public Trust

WASHINGTON—Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets Chairwoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) today announced a hearing on “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Experiments.” During the hearing, members will examine the history and timeline of the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) MKULTRA project and its original classification and how the project meets the CIA’s obligation to protect the United States. Members will also analyze the intelligence community’s unwillingness to declassify information related to MKULTRA and how the lack of transparency has reduced Americans’ trust in government institutions.

“The intelligence community has covered up the nature and classification of the MKULTRA experiments for decades. Americans have been misdirected repeatedly and deserve transparency and accountability from the CIA. The intelligence community’s unwillingness to deliver the truth has fueled dangerous conspiracy theories and eroded public trust in the federal government. This hearing aims to explore the history of the MKULTRA experiments, how they have impacted Americans’ wellbeing, and how the intelligence community can win back trust,” said Task Force Chairwoman Luna.

WHAT: “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Experiments”

DATE: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

TIME: 10:00 a.m. EST

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Stephen Kinzer, Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs, Brown University

Tom O’Neill, Investigative Journalist, Author of Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties

WATCH: This hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.