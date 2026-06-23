Mayor Brett Smiley Announces Opening of Summer Meal Sites, Waterparks, Pools and Enrichment Opportunities for Summer 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Providence Waterparks and Pools Reopen, Summer Meal Service Begins

Mayor Brett P. Smiley today joined Providence City Council President Pro Tempore Juan Pichardo, Providence Public Schools Chief of Family & Community Engagement Carino Pinto, Superintendent of Providence Parks Wendy Nilsson, Director of Recreations Sean Holley and DoorDash Public Engagement Manager Daniela Michanie to announce that Summer Meal Sites in Providence will begin to open for the season on June 29 and continue through the start of school in the fall. All youth ages 18 and under can enjoy healthy, free meals at 32 parks and participating community library locations across the city, Monday through Saturday.

“Through our Summer Meals Program, Waterparks and pools, recreation programming and enrichment opportunities across the city, we are ensuring families in Providence have access to safe, welcoming spaces where kids can learn, stay active, eat healthy meals and make the most of their summer breaks,” said Mayor Brett Smiley. “Summer in Providence should be a time for kids to stay kids. Whether they are cooling off at one of our waterparks or pools, participating in activities across our parks or joining a community program, every child deserves a summer filled with opportunity and support.”

The Community Meals Program, in partnership with the Providence Parks Department and Sodexo, aims to provide free, nutritious meals to youth throughout the summer. Last summer, the City served over 65,000 meals in 7 weeks. Youth will continue to have two daily lunch options to cater to different tastes and dietary needs.

“This city, this ward, and especially the children of this ward, meant everything to Councilor Miguel Luna,” said President Pro Tempore Juan M. Pichardo. “So it’s fitting that we’re reopening his namesake park in conjunction with the Summer Meals and Splashpad kickoff event. We have a hot summer ahead of us, and Miguel Luna, along with so many parks throughout the city, will be a great place for kids to cool off, have fun, and stay active and nourished all summer long.”

Meal site times and locations are available at EatPlayLearnPVD.com. Parents and families are encouraged to call 3-1-1 during business hours or 2-1-1 to find their nearest active site. In case of rain, meals will be served at all nine Providence Community Libraries. Additionally, four libraries will also be serving free daily lunches: South Providence, Wanskuck, Olneyville and Fox Point. Saturday meal service is available at three city waterparks: Harriet & Sayles, Fargnoli and Bucklin Park as well as at Neutaconkanut Park and free “meals on the go” boxes can go home with any child enjoying a Friday lunch at any of the open EPL meals sites, making it easier for families to access during weekend recreation.

“No child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Providence Public School Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez. “For many students, school is a reliable source of healthy meals during the academic year, and the Summer Meals Program helps ensure children continue to receive the nutrition they need when classes are out.”

Every summer, Eat, Play, Learn Parks are staffed with trained Eat, Play, Learn youth ambassadors. At 17 of these park sites, staff will be equipped with arts and crafts supplies, books, balls, games, musical instruments, and materials to promote creative play. Additionally, in partnership with the Parks Department and Arts, Culture and Tourism Department (ACT), the City is also funding live Ely Park performances during lunch service, bringing musical and theatrical shows to meal sites all summer long. Regularly scheduled visits from the Zoomobile and the Bookmobile will continue, linking creative, educational experiences and the free meals program directly to city neighborhoods.

“Summer should be a time of joy, discovery and connection.” said Superintendent of Parks Wendy Nilsson. “Through free meals and creative play in our parks, we are making sure that every child, has the opportunity to be nourished, inspired, and surrounded by community.”

Additionally, the City is once again partnering with DoorDash to provide targeted support through Community Credits gift cards totaling $15,000. These $25 “Make a Dash for It” community credit cards will be distributed randomly in the free lunches served at park locations throughout the summer, offering even more ways for the Providence community to access meals. Alongside DoorDash, Zappos has stepped up to sponsor their Zappos Miles for Meals initiative, which provides funds for healthy snacks and fresh produce to be pared with youth meals served at EPL locations, allowing families to eat together at the park or take these snacks home.

“Along with the many other opportunities provided by the City of Providence, the Providence Recreation Department also utilizes the Summer Meals Program as a vital part of our amazing Summer Camps and Sports Camps programs … programs which are considered the official start of the summer,” said Director of Recreations Sean Holley. “Providence Recreation this summer is managing Summer Camps at 11 recreation centers, as well as it’s Sports Camps that are all filled to capacity, and will ensure that our youth are provided healthy meals daily through the Summer Meals Program. Additionally, Providence Recreation takes on the responsibility of staffing each of the City of Providence pools and waterparks to ensure safety for the City.”

Finally, waterparks and pools will begin to open citywide starting June 29, 2026 to August 14, 2026, and operating Monday through Saturday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Families can visit the City’s website for a complete list of waterpark and pool locations and hours.

“No child should have to worry about where their meals are coming from when schools close,” said Daniela Michanie, New England Public Engagement Manager at DoorDash. “DoorDash is proud to support the City of Providence’s work to provide healthy, reliable meals to kids across the city and help more families put food on the table this summer through our Community Credits program. We’re grateful to Mayor Smiley for a third year of partnership and look forward to continuing our work together to fight hunger in Providence.”

For up-to-date information on summer meals, recreation opportunities and park programming, visit EatPlayLearnPVD.com. For assistance, contact the Mayor’s Center for City Services at 311.