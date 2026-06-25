Brazilian pavilion generates US$ 22.69 million in business at Exponor 2026

A group of professionals from the Brazilian delegation of Brazil Machinery Solutions poses for a group photo inside an international trade fair venue, with the booth in the background featuring blue and green tones, an industrial pavilion structure, and s

Companies supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions strengthen commercial ties with mining companies and suppliers across Latin America

NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazilian presence at Exponor 2026, held from June 8 to 11 in Antofagasta, Chile, generated US$ 22.69 million in business for the country‘s machinery and equipment industry. This figure combines US$ 7.3 million in deals closed during the event with an additional US$ 15.39 million in contracts and supply agreements expected over the next 12 months.The Brazilian pavilion, composed of companies supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions , an export promotion program carried out by the Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association (ABIMAQ) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), received visitors from 12 countries. Chile, Peru and Argentina accounted for the majority of commercial inquiries and meetings throughout the event.According to Warley Grotta Jr., Vice President of the Sectoral Chamber of Cement and Mining Machinery and Equipment (CSCM) and the Sectoral Chamber of Mechanical Transmission (CSTM) at ABIMAQ, demand from the buyers observed during the fair confirms the position held by Brazilian manufacturers in an increasingly demanding market in terms of operational performance, productivity and adaptability to customer needs.“Brazilian manufacturers compete on equal footing with European and North American companies in terms of technology and innovation. In addition, adaptability is a widely recognized differentiator among international buyers,” he said.Commercial relationships and regional demandOver the four-day event, Brazilian companies recorded 554 business contacts, of which 410 were established with potential clients who had no prior relationship with the exhibitors. The result reinforces the fair’s role in connecting manufacturers, distributors, mining operators, integrators and service providers within the mining supply chain.The delegation included Açoforja, Antares Acoplamentos, AZ Armaturen, BGL, Brastorno, BRG Mancais, Conexled, Eikon Energia (Kraper), Flexaseal do Brasil, G-Vetec Guindastes, Hyva do Brasil, Máquinas Furlan, Miba Brasil, Prensso Máquinas, Schulz Compressores, SEMCO, TKA Cranes, VULKAN and Zanini Renk. The group represents segments related to capital goods, industrial components, mineral processing, power transmission, material handling, energy, automation, industrial sealing, maintenance and services for critical assets.According to Grotta Jr., the evolution of Brazil’s participation in international events reflects a shift in how companies approach foreign trade, with exports now established as a structural pillar of industrial growth.“Twenty years ago, many companies viewed foreign markets as complementary. Today, they are treated as markets in their own right, capable of generating long-term relationships and recurring opportunities for Brazilian industry,” he said.Antofagasta concentrates on opportunitiesExponor 2026 brought together more than 70 technical delegations from leading mining, energy and industrial companies operating in Chile and across the region. The event is held in Antofagasta, a region that accounts for a significant share of Chile’s mining activity and features a strong investment pipeline focused on expanding copper and lithium production.As one of the most relevant investment cycles in Latin America’s mining sector, the region will continue to demand equipment, components, specialized services and solutions for large-scale operations, as explained by Alicia Reyes, Commercial Deputy Manager at Exponor.“Chile produces 24% of global copper, and the Antofagasta region accounts for more than half of that volume. We have more than US$ 40 billion in investments planned for the next ten years, which creates concrete opportunities for both national and international suppliers,” she said.The executive also highlighted that trade relations between Brazil and Chile support the development of new business opportunities for the machinery and equipment industry. According to her, the complementarity between the two markets continues to foster increased participation by Brazilian manufacturers in mining and energy projects.“We know that Brazil has a strong supply of machinery for the mining sector. The possibilities for business relations between the two countries continue to expand, and Exponor helps bring companies and buyers closer together,” she said.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.ABOUT APEXBRASILThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.To achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at supporting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business matchmaking events, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion leaders to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also works in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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