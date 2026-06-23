Oregon Law Announces Order of the Coif Inductees for 2026
The University of Oregon School of Law welcomed 15 graduates into the prestigious Order of the Coif national honor society.
Considered one of the highest honors a law student can receive, elected students must earn a juris doctor degree and a grade-point average that places them in the top 10 percent of their graduating class.
The National Order of the Coif was established in 1902, and 88 of the nation’s 197 accredited law schools have chapters. Oregon Law founded its chapter in 1934, and it remains the only school in Oregon to bestow the honor.
Congratulations to the 2026 inductees!
Adelaide Fitzgerald
Benjamin Sammons
Bradley Gonzales
Brenton Riddle
Casey McDaniel
Christopher Kittilson
Jamie Odell
Jesse Diamond
Jonathan Nourblin
Jonathan Shaw
Katelyn Tender
Liam Holt
Rachel Brown
Sarah Mason
William Howarth
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