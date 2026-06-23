Media Legal Powerhouse Simone Solomon Joins Technotainment as Executive Director, Music Business Affairs & Legal Counsel

Simone S Solomon Joins Technotainment as Executive Director, Music Business Affairs and Legal Counsel Own your content. Own your audience. Keep what you earn. STRMIT.tv, the world's first decentralised streaming network. Your Content. Your Platform. Your Future.

Simone Solomon, a media attorney who has shaped deals at TIDAL, Audible, Disney, ESPN and Comcast, joins Technotainment as Executive Director, Music Affairs.

There are very few people who have done this across music, film, TV and digital. Simone is one of them, and her joining shows how seriously we are building.” — Wesley Ellul

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its recent unveiling of STRMIT.tv, the patent-pending decentralised streaming network set to power its content slate and first pilots, Technotainment Streaming Media Inc. today announced that Simone Solomon, one of the most versatile legal and business-affairs executives in modern media, has joined the company as Executive Director, Music Business Affairs andLegal Counsel. Solomon will help architect the rights, intellectual property, and deal structure that underpin the company’s creator-owned model and platform.



Across two decades, Solomon has negotiated and structured content, rights, and technology deals at the highest levels of the industry, and across all four pillars of modern entertainment: music, film, television, and digital. She served as Interim General Counsel and a senior business and legal affairs leader at

TIDAL, Corporate Counsel for original content, music, and entertainment at Audible, and Executive Director of Music Business Affairs and legal counsel at The Walt Disney Company, and earlier held business and legal affairs roles spanning ESPN’s films and digital content and Comcast. Few executives in

entertainment have operated as fluently across every format the way she has.

Her arrival gives Technotainment the legal and business-affairs firepower to build the rights architecture, partnerships, and protections that a creator-owned platform demands, as the company moves toward its first pilots at the end of 2026. A graduate of Temple University’s Beasley School of Law, Solomon is widely

regarded as one of the field’s most well-rounded media and entertainment attorneys.

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