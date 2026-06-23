Nebraska Receives Highest IDEA Determination from U.S. Department of Education

News Release

June 23, 2026

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Education has determined that Nebraska Meets Requirements under both Part B and Part C of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for 2026.

The annual determination is issued by the Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) and reflects a comprehensive review of each state’s performance in implementing IDEA. Nebraska’s determination is based on the totality of available information, including the Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2024 State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report (SPP/APR), compliance data, results indicators, and other publicly available information.

“This determination reflects the dedication and commitment of Nebraska’s educators, service providers, families, educational leaders, and community partners who work every day to improve outcomes for children and youth with disabilities,” said Amy Rhone, Administrator of the Nebraska Department of Education’s Office of Special Education. “Receiving a ‘Meets Requirements’ determination for both Part B and Part C demonstrates Nebraska’s continued commitment to supporting students and families through high-quality special education and early intervention services.”

IDEA Part B supports special education and related services for children and youth ages 3 through 21, while IDEA Part C supports early intervention services for infants and toddlers with disabilities and developmental delays from birth through age 2.

Nebraska’s determination is based on the Results-Driven Accountability (RDA) framework, which evaluates states on both compliance with IDEA requirements and results achieved for children and youth with disabilities. The framework includes measures related to educational outcomes, early childhood outcomes, graduation rates, postsecondary success, family engagement, and compliance with federal special education requirements.

While the determinations are an important accomplishment, NDE recognizes that the work of improving outcomes for children and youth with disabilities continues.

“These determinations are certainly worth celebrating, but they also remind us that our work is ongoing,” Rhone said. “The data continues to highlight opportunities to improve literacy outcomes and academic achievement for students with disabilities, and we remain focused on ensuring every student has access to high-quality instruction and meaningful opportunities to succeed.”

The Office of Special Education remains committed to Nebraska’s Journey to Inclusion, supporting districts and educational partners in creating learning environments where students with disabilities are meaningfully included and provided access to grade-level content, evidence-based instruction, and appropriate supports.

As part of that commitment, NDE continues to invest in professional learning, coaching, technical assistance, leadership development, and literacy initiatives grounded in the science of reading. These efforts are designed to strengthen educator capacity, promote inclusive practices, and improve outcomes for children and youth with disabilities across the state.

“Nebraska has built a strong foundation through the collaboration of schools, ESUs, families, community partners, and state leaders,” said Rhone. “We are proud of the progress that has been made and remain committed to continuing the high-quality work, professional learning opportunities, and system improvements that support positive outcomes for students with disabilities and their families.”

Additional information regarding Nebraska’s State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Reports is available through the Nebraska Department of Education Office of Special Education.

About the Nebraska Department of Education Office of Special Education

The Office of Special Education supports Nebraska’s children and youth with disabilities, their families, schools, and community partners by providing leadership, technical assistance, professional learning, monitoring, and support to ensure access to high-quality educational opportunities and improved outcomes for all learners.