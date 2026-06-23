Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Moran Leads Hearing to Examine Recent Close Calls & Efforts to Ensure Safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space, and Innovation – today led a hearing with aviation industry leaders to examine recent near collisions and runway incursion incidents and efforts to strengthen safety across the National Airspace System. The hearing focused on reviewing the implementation of safety technologies, runway safety programs, and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) modernization efforts.

“Just this past weekend at Boston Logan International Airport, a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to abort its landing and execute a go-around after an aircraft departed from an intersecting runway,” said Sen. Moran. “While the flight landed safely and no one was injured, the incident serves as a timely reminder of why continued vigilance and safety improvements across the National Airspace System remain essential.”

“These close calls did not become tragedies because safety professionals, pilots, air traffic controllers and airport personnel responded to the danger and our safety systems worked,” continued Sen. Moran. “But regardless of that outcome, they still remain a warning call and a reminder that our aviation system is fragile, and that we must act – FAA, private sector, Congress – should act in all ways responsible before an accident occurs.

Sen. Moran’s questioning can be found here, here and here.

Click HERE to Watch Sen. Moran’s Full Opening Remarks



Sen. Moran’s full opening remarks as delivered:



“Good morning, everyone. Thank you for your presence this morning. Thank you to our witnesses for joining us, and Senator Duckworth, it’s been good to work with you in bringing this subcommittee’s hearing to fruition, and I now call the subcommittee to order. Our hearing is titled, ‘Close Calls: Improving Safety Across the National Airspace System.’ We have with us today: Governor Chris Sununu, President and CEO of Airlines for America; Todd Hauptli, President and CEO of the American Association of Airport Executives; James Viola, President and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association; and Jason Ambrosi, President of the Air Line Pilots Association. Thank you for your commitment to maintaining the safest aviation system in the world.

“This subcommittee, and certainly I as its chairman, the safety of our aviation system is our highest priority. The United States has built a remarkable safety record through decades of collaboration, innovation and a commitment to learning from mistakes. But we certainly should not be complacent. Today’s hearing reflects a growing concern shared by industry, government and the traveling public regarding numerous close calls we have seen in recent years across the nation.

“Just this past weekend at Boston Logan International Airport, a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to abort its landing and execute a go-around after an aircraft departed from an intersecting runway. While the flight landed safely and no one was injured, the incident serves again as a reminder of why continued vigilance and safety improvements across the National Airspace System remain essential.

“These incidents have occurred in a variety of different environments and different circumstances. These close calls did not become tragedies because safety professionals, pilots, air traffic controllers and airport personnel responded to the danger and our safety systems worked. But regardless of that outcome, they still remain a warning call and a reminder that our aviation system is fragile, and that we must act – FAA, private sector, Congress – should act in all ways responsible before an accident occurs.

“Today, we will evaluate the trends we are seeing across the system; whether current training programs are sufficient; if aviation professionals have the tools and resources they need; and whether we are utilizing all available technologies.

“We will also review the steps that can be taken by Congress, the FAA and industry to reduce risk and improve safety. The challenges facing our aviation system are not limited to a single issue. They include runway incursions, surface safety incidents, increasing operational complexity, workforce shortages, controller staffing concerns, aging infrastructure and the need for technology modernization.

“Addressing these challenges requires a system-wide approach and a commitment to continuous improvement.

“As we consider how to strengthen safety across the system, we should also evaluate how new technologies can help identify risks early.

“Recent reporting highlighted FAA’s efforts to evaluate how artificial intelligence could assist with air traffic management, reduce congestion and support operational decision-making.

“While these tools are not intended to replace the judgment of aviation personnel, they may offer new ways to identify emerging risks, improve situational awareness and increase the safety of our airspace system.

“In the coming months, I intend to introduce the Runway Surface Awareness and Focused, Effective Training and Technology Act, or Runway SAFE-T Act.

“This legislation would focus on improving airport driver training and supporting technologies to reduce runway incursions and other surface safety incidents.

“Close calls should not simply be viewed as warnings. They are critical opportunities to strengthen the systems, procedures and technologies that keep the flying public safe.

“I look forward to hearing from our witnesses about the trends they are seeing, the lessons that can be learned from recent close calls and how Congress can partner with industry to make certain the United States maintains a high standard for aviation safety.”

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