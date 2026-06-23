Cape May City Water Main Improvements

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Cape May City recently closed on a $2.5 million loan through the New Jersey Water Bank to upgrade critical drinking water infrastructure. The project will replace approximately 2,800 linear feet of water main, 55 water service connections, and three fire hydrant assemblies within the City's right-of-way.

The project area is currently served by an aging water distribution system that has reached the end of its useful life. Existing water mains consist primarily of undersized asbestos-cement (transite), ductile iron, and cast-iron pipe, all of which are susceptible to deterioration and corrosion over time. In addition, many of the existing service connections contain a mix of polyethylene, lead, galvanized fittings, and galvanized piping.

Replacing these aging components will improve system reliability, enhance water quality, reduce the risk of leaks and service disruptions, and help ensure safe, dependable drinking water for residents and businesses.