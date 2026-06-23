Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

ICYMI: Attorney General Jay Jones Highlights New Laws Going into Effect July 1

Attorney General Jones shares what Virginians need to know about the new laws creating a safer Commonwealth for all

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones sat down with NBC12’s Henry Graff to talk about the new laws taking effect on July 1. AG Jones also highlighted the new authorities granted to the Office of the Attorney General and shared how the OAG will leverage these new authorities to keep Virginians safe, lower costs, and protect our fundamental rights.

“From being empowered to hold bad actors in the firearm industry accountable, to strengthening the consumer protections that will keep Virginians safe and go after unscrupulous corporations leveraging deceptive practices to pad their pockets during a cost crisis burdening hardworking families, this office is ready to enforce the slate of laws taking effect on July 1,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “These laws reflect what matters to the people of the Commonwealth – safe communities, combating the cost crisis, and fighting back as federal overreach threatens our rights. This office will keep listening to the people it serves and enforcing the laws on the books.”

NBC12: One-on-one with Virginia's Attorney General

Published on: June 23, 2026