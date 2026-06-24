Rachel Dalton Productions Hosts Exclusive Summer Soirée at Guerlain Wellness Spa at Waldorf Astoria New York

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An Elegant Evening Celebrating Luxury, Entertainment, Hospitality, and Industry Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Dalton Productions welcomed an exclusive gathering of event industry leaders, luxury brands, creatives, and hospitality professionals for the highly anticipated Rachel Dalton Summer Soirée, hosted at the stunning Guerlain Wellness Spa at the Waldorf Astoria New York.The evening provided guests with an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and celebrate within one of New York City's most luxurious destinations. Surrounded by the elegance and sophistication of the newly reimagined Waldorf Astoria, attendees enjoyed exceptional hospitality, curated culinary experiences, entertainment, and meaningful networking opportunities with some of the industry's most respected professionals.At the center of the celebration was Rachel Dalton Productions, a premier celebrity talent production company led by Rachel Dalton, an accomplished Entertainment Attorney and Celebrity Talent Producer. Renowned for creating unforgettable experiences and securing world-class talent for private, corporate, nonprofit, and luxury events, Rachel Dalton Productions serves as a trusted resource for organizations seeking high-profile celebrity engagement.As both an Entertainment Attorney and Celebrity Talent Producer, Rachel Dalton leverages decades of industry relationships spanning entertainment, culinary arts, politics, sports, television, media, and philanthropy. Rachel Dalton Productions is recognized for its ability to secure celebrity musicians, headline entertainers, award-winning chefs, television personalities, athletes, political figures, influencers, keynote speakers, and thought leaders, delivering customized talent solutions that elevate events of every scale."Events are about creating moments that people remember long after they leave the room," said Rachel Dalton, Founder of Rachel Dalton Productions. "Bringing together incredible partners, venues, and experiences allows us to showcase what's possible when the right people collaborate."The Summer Soirée was made possible through the support of an outstanding group of sponsors and partners, including Influence Digital Solutions , a full-service marketing agency specializing in digital marketing, public relations, branding, social media management, content creation, website development, SEO, and strategic communications. As a sponsor of the event, Influence DS continues its commitment to supporting the event, hospitality, and luxury lifestyle industries through innovative marketing strategies that help brands grow visibility, strengthen relationships, and achieve measurable results.Additional sponsors and partners included Guerlain Wellness Spa at Waldorf Astoria New York, Laurence Craig Catering, Jarrell Entertainment, Fleurish NYC, The Saucy Ladies, Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes, Chocolatier NYC, Reloom VR, and Clane Gessel Photography, whose team beautifully captured the evening's memorable moments.Guests enjoyed an immersive experience showcasing the very best of luxury hospitality, entertainment, culinary excellence, and event innovation, reflecting the collaborative spirit that drives New York's thriving events community.Event photos courtesy of Clane Gessel Photography can be viewed here:

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