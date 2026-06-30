Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic Brings 'Hormones First' Care and Peptide Therapy Expertise to Plano, Texas

Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic Founder and CEO Tomo Marjanovic (center) with a clinic practitioner and Operations Manager Haley Conley (right) at the clinic's Plano, Texas office inside Legacy Medical Village.

Founder and CEO Tomo Marjanovic highlights the clinic's hormone and peptide therapy track record since 2019, now paired with telemedicine across Texas.

When we started in 2019, peptide therapy and hormone optimization were still on the edge of the conversation. Our Plano office reflects everything we've learned about doing this responsibly.” — Tomo Marjanovic, Founder & CEO, Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic today spotlighted its Plano, Texas office, located inside Legacy Medical Village at 5425 W. Spring Creek Pkwy #190, as a hub for personalized hormone optimization, peptide therapy, and medically guided wellness in North Texas. One of the clinic's newest expansion locations, the Plano office brings Aspire's care model to the greater Dallas–Fort Worth area, backed by a practice that has served tens of thousands of patients and currently supports more than 10,000 active patients nationwide.Founded in 2019, Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic was built on a "Hormones First" philosophy that focuses on treating the root causes of symptoms tied to hormone imbalance, including low energy, muscle loss, low libido, and mental fog, rather than masking them. Since its earliest days, the clinic has been an early and consistent provider of peptide therapy, an area of wellness medicine that has drawn growing national interest over the same period."When we started in 2019, peptide therapy and hormone optimization were still on the edge of the conversation. Today they're front and center, and we've spent those years building the clinical experience to do this responsibly," said Tomo Marjanovic, Founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic. "Our Plano office reflects everything we've learned: science-backed protocols, real physician oversight, and a patient experience designed around the person, not a membership plan."A Seven-Year Track Record in Hormone Optimization and Peptide TherapySince 2019, Aspire Rejuvenation has specialized in identifying when a patient's hormone levels fall below their optimal range and building individualized treatment plans to address them. The Plano office offers a comprehensive range of services under one roof, including:Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for men and women, including testosterone replacement therapy, female hormone therapy, menopause treatment, thyroid support, and bioidentical hormone protocolsPeptide therapy, which the clinic has been prescribing since 2019Regenerative tissue therapy, sexual health treatments, IV therapy, and NAD+ therapyAspire Rejuvenation has been prescribing peptides through the clinic since 2019, and uses only licensed, accredited compounding pharmacies for its peptide therapy prescriptions.All treatment plans are overseen by licensed physicians and nurse practitioners who are specifically trained in hormone therapy, peptide therapy, and regenerative medicine. The Plano team is led by Medical Director Dr. Joseph Clark, D.O., who is board-certified in Emergency Medicine with more than 20 years of experience and is certified in Advanced Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (ABHRT).HIPAA-Compliant Telemedicine, Backed by In-Person OversightAspire Rejuvenation pairs the convenience of virtual visits delivered through HIPAA-compliant telemedicine with comprehensive clinical oversight, including a one-time annual in-person visit. Patients can connect with their care team by chat, phone, or video call, receive digital prescriptions shipped directly to them, and access free follow-up appointments, making expert hormone and peptide care accessible to patients across Texas and beyond.The clinic operates on a patient-first model with no membership fees, upfront pricing, and a $350 initial onboarding fee, after which patients are charged only for the specific services and treatments that support their goals.Visit Aspire Rejuvenation in PlanoAspire Rejuvenation Clinic's Plano office is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and welcomes new patients for consultations.Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic — Plano (Dallas)5425 W. Spring Creek Pkwy #190, Plano, TX 75024Inside Legacy Medical Village – South EntrancePhone/Text: (214) 617-3013Email: plano@AspireRejuvenation.comWeb: https://aspirerejuvenation.com/dallas About Aspire Rejuvenation ClinicFounded in 2019, Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic is a personalized hormone optimization and wellness practice built on a "Hormones First" philosophy. The clinic specializes in hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight loss, sexual health, and regenerative medicine, with a focus on improving patients' healthspan, not just their lifespan. Aspire currently operates clinics in Plano (Dallas), Orlando, Pittsburgh, and Ebensburg, with new locations announced for Cleveland and Dubai. Learn more at https://aspirerejuvenation.com

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