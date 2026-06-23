Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal Earns Summit Club Status from Johns Manville

WHEELING, WV, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal (Kalkreuth) is proud to announce that it has achieved Summit Clubstatus within the Johns Manville Peak Advantage® Program for 2025. Summit Club is the highest honor awarded by Johns Manville Commercial Roofing and recognizes contractors that have reached the program's top performance tiers.As one of the nation's leading commercial roofing contractors , Kalkreuth's Summit Club designation reflects its commitment to delivering exceptional workmanship, technical expertise, and long-term value to building owners and facility managers."Our partnership with Johns Manville allows us to provide our customers with the highest level of commercial roofing solutions backed by industry-leading products and support," said Chad McLeish, VP of Estimating. "Achieving Summit Club status is a testament to our team’s dedication to quality and our shared commitment to helping clients protect and maximize their investments."The Johns Manville Peak Advantage Program recognizes elite commercial roofing contractors that consistently demonstrate excellence in installation quality, training, customer service, and business performance. Summit Club contractors represent the best of the best within the Johns Manville network.For Kalkreuth's clients, this recognition delivers tangible benefits, including:-Access to a contractor recognized by one of the industry's most trusted roofing manufacturers-Confidence in high-quality commercial roofing installations and best practices-Enhanced project support and technical resources through the Kalkreuth-Johns Manville partnership-Greater assurance that roofing systems are installed by experienced professionals committed to long-term building performanceFor more than 40 years, Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal has provided comprehensive commercial roofing services throughout the United States, specializing in new construction, roof replacement, maintenance, and architectural sheet metal solutions. The company's recognition as a Johns Manville Summit Club contractor further reinforces its reputation for delivering dependable, high-performing roofing systems that help clients protect their facilities and reduce lifecycle costs.About Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet MetalKalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal, Inc. has been a trusted partner in the commercial construction industry for over four decades, delivering high-performance roofing and exterior envelope solutions with a legacy of integrity, craftsmanship, and reliability. As a trusted partner in the commercial construction industry, we are consistently ranked among the Top 10 Roofing Contractors nationwide by ENR.

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